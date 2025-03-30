Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jeremie Frimpong is a reported Liverpool transfer target ahead of the summer as Trent Alexander-Arnold is looking likely to join Real Madrid.

Arne Slot will be braced for the questions when he returns to Liverpool media duties ahead of the Merseyside derby against Everton on Tuesday.

The Reds boss has undoubtedly used the international break to do some much-deserved unwinding. He would have also been looking at how to remedy Liverpool’s performances when his troops return. Before the hiatus of the season, the Reds endured a disappointing week - exiting the Champions League and losing the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

In addition, Slot may have kept abreast of the speculation surrounding Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future. There have been plenty of headlines around the Reds’ vice-captain, with reports in some quarters suggesting he’s agreed terms with Real Madrid ahead of his Anfield contract expiring at the end of June.

Slot is unlikely to change his tack when it comes to speaking on Alexander-Arnold and what could happen beyond the end of the season. The Dutchman has been steadfast that discussions with Liverpool’s vice-captain, skipper Virgil van Dijk and and talisman Mo Salah - who see their respective deals expire in three months’ time - remain behind closed doors. That hasn’t changed since his first press conference as head coach in July.

The Liverpool boss may also have been using the hiatus of the campaign to plan for next season. Despite the Reds being on the verge of being crowned Premier League champions in Slot’s first campaign, something no-one expected when replacing Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield hot seat, there is work to do when it comes to squad planning. Several positions require bolstering and likely included the right-back role. It would be folly if Liverpool were not preparing for life without Alexander-Arnold. A switch to Real Madrid does appear more likely than not.

Who could replace Trent Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool?

Liverpool have Conor Bradley as Alexander-Arnold’s current deputy. He will feel capable of stepping into the role of first choice but Slot will want more than one option. There have been several linked - with perhaps the strongest being Jeremie Frimpong.

It is easy to see why Frimpong is a reported target. He is aged 24 and has several years of playing at the top level. Last season, he was a history-maker with Bayer Leverkusen. Xabi Alonso’s side claimed the Bundesliga title for the first time in the club’s history without losing a game along with claiming the DFB-Pokal. The only defeat that Leverkusen suffered was against Atalanta in the Europa League final, with Frimpong recording 14 goals and 10 assists.

This term, the Netherlands international has netted four times and created 11 as Leverkusen look set to finish second in the Bundesliga to Bayern Munich. Come the summer, Frimpong could seek a fresh challenge - and Die Werkself may be powerless to keep him. Some reports suggest a £33 million release clause is installed in Frimpong’s BayArena contract.

What’s more, a return to England may appeal. While Frimpong may represent Holland on the international stage and is of Ghanaian descent, he spent the majority of his childhood in the UK. Frimgpong and his family moved to Greater Manchester when he was aged seven and he was signed by Manchester City a couple of years later.

Frimpong ‘chose’ Liverpool’

Yet things could have been so different. Liverpool were keen to snap him up to their academy after watching him for grassroots team AFC Clayton. Indeed, Frimpong fancied the move but circumstances meant he was unable to travel to Kirkby for training so he joined City.

He told Rising Ballers: “One time with AFC Clayton, we had a final. I scored a hat-trick and won player of the tournament. There were scouts from Liverpool, Man City, Bolton and lots more. I chose Liverpool first. I was going to sign for them but back then, driving wasn’t a thing. My family wasn’t driving and it was far. Man City was local so I tried Man City next. It made more sense. It was 15 minutes on the bus.”

However, first-team chances were difficult at Man City for Frimpong. He did not make a senior appearance before opting to leave in September 2019 when joining Celtic. It was at the Scottish giants where he thrived and was part of their 2019-20 domestic treble-winning team. Speaking to the Scotsman on his decision to leave City, Frimpong said: “I had been at City all my football life and I had the ability to play there,” he said. “But I knew in my head that it was about the coach, Pep Guardiola, trusting me to play. And I knew I wasn’t going to get that. So I needed to change something.

“When he bought another right-back this summer, Joao Cancelo, that topped it off because he is a young guy as well. You train with the first team every week and then you go back down with the under-23s. There wasn’t really a pathway for me at Man City.

“So it wasn’t really that hard a decision. Obviously I would have loved to play for City, but I knew one day I would leave. This is just the beginning for me. Maybe I could go back there one day but right now I am staying here.”

In January 2021, Frimpong’s form was rewarded with a move to Leverkusen where his upward trajectory has continued. He has a Bundesliga winners’ medal to his name, Champions League experience and has been capped 12 times for the Netherlands.

Reports have suggested that Slot has already held talks with Frimpong about a potential switch to Anfield. Having previously wanted to sign for Liverpool, he could well get the chance in the coming months.