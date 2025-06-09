Milos Kerkez is on Liverpool’s transfer radar in what could be a potential £45 million switch.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are ‘closing to finalising’ a deal for Milos Kerkez, it has been suggested.

The left-back is on the Reds’ radar amid what looks set to be a busy summer transfer window. Liverpool have already signed Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen for £29.5 million and continue to be in negotiations with the German club over signing Florian Wirtz. It will be a club-record fee with having their most recent bid of £113 million rejected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Left-back is a position that Arne Slot’s Premier League champions are also aiming to strengthen. Andy Robertson has served as first choice for the past eight years and won as many major trophies during his time at Anfield - including two league titles and the Champions League. But Robertson is now aged 31 and a long-term successor is required.

Kerkez transfer latest

Kerkez has been on Liverpool’s wish list for some time. The 21-year-old enjoyed an excellent 2024-25 campaign with AFC Bournemouth. They finished ninth in the table with a club-record points tally of 56. Kerkez started every game, scoring twice and creating six goals.

The Reds have been in discussions with Bournemouth over a potential deal that could be in the region of £45 million. And according to reporter Rudy Galetti, the two clubs are thrashing out the finer details before Kerkez undergoes a medical.

Galetti posted on X: “#Liverpool and #Bournemouth are close to finalising the last details for Milos #Kerkez, with talks in recent days focused on bonus structure - as revealed. ⏳ Just the final fine-tuning left: then it’ll be time to schedule medicals and move to signatures. 🔜✅ #LFC”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kerkez updates

Kerkez left international duty with Hungary last week ahead of their friendly against Sweden. Head coach Marco Rossi did not give a reason why the former AC Milan full-back would not feature and isn’t expected to play against Azerbaijan on Tuesday night.

"Of course, a few problems may creep in, for example, for various reasons, neither Milos Kerkez nor Barnabas Varga will be in tomorrow's match,” said Rossi before the 2-0 loss.

Speaking on his future, Kerkez recently said during a documentary for MLSZ TV (via Nemzeti Sport): "Of course, something always leaks into the news, I don't know how. At the same time, I think it's normal that if you play well and the team does well, then you get into the news and end up on the front page, and everyone talks about you. I see this as fuel that drives me forward. All this doesn't break me, but it doesn't 'boost' my ego either, but it teaches me humility and motivates me.”