Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

He’s not the first Liverpool player to be wanted by the Saudi Pro League - and won’t be the last.

Fabinho and Jordan Henderson were both poached last summer, while the Reds resisted a bid of up to £150 million for Mo Salah. Meanwhile, Virgil van Dijk also reportedly has potential suitors in the Middle East.

Alisson Becker is another who has reportedly been coveted by the Saudis. The Liverpool goalkeeper is regarded as one of the best in the world and has been integral since his arrival from AS Roma in 2018. Purchased for £66 million, Alisson has repaid that fee over manifold having helped the club win seven major trophies including the Premier League and Champions League.

But it’s been claimed that Al-Nassr - the club who Cristiano Ronaldo and Kop legend Sadio Mane represent - have courted Alisson. They are in the market for a new goalkeeper, with Manchester City’s Ederson another they have tried to prise to the Gulf state.

It was claimed by Football Insider that Al Nassr were set to offer Alisson a ‘jaw-dropping package’ and Liverpool have been wary of ‘his head being turned’.

However, Al Nassr have seemingly moved on from both targets. They have instead turned to Alisson and Ederson’s Brazil team-mate. According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Bento will move to the Al Nassr from Athletico Paranaense for €18 million.

“Bento to Al Nassr, here we go! Agreement in place between clubs with Athl. Paranaense for fee around €18m,” Romano posted on X (formerly Twitter). “Bento will undergo medical and then sign long term deal at the club. He was on Al Ittihad shortlist under former president but now set to sign for Al Nassr.”

Alisson is not set to return to Liverpool pre-season duty for at least another week. That’s after he helped Brazil reach the Copa America quarters-finals only to be defeated by Darwin Nunez’s Uruguay on penalties.