The Merseyside derby bragging rights went to Liverpool on Saturday afternoon, but the Anfield clash was not without its controversy.

Pundits are in total agreement over one of the key decisions during Saturday’s Merseyside derby. Liverpool took all three points at Anfield, but they were made to work for it despite having a one-man advantage for much of the game.

Everton saw Ashley Young sent off in the first half after the veteran picked up two yellow cards, but they defended admirably until a handball gave Liverpool the chance to go ahead in the 75th minute. Mo Salah obliged from the spot and the Egyptian went on to get a second goal with Everton pushing for an equaliser in the dying moments.

Sean Dyche was left unhappy after the game, given Ibrahima Konate got away with a second yellow card when he committed a blatant trip while on a yellow, something Young did not get away with in the first half. But as for the Young decision, the TNT Sports pundits were convinced it was the right decision.

Former Everton man Phil Jagielka said: “The good, the bad and the ugly is the theme of the half. I think when you play the game a little while ago common sense was used. It’s not anymore, it’s pretty black and white. As soon as you’ve been booked you can’t make a challenge like this.”

Peter Crouch added: “This one (first yellow card) here he hangs a leg in. He hangs a leg in and knows exactly what he’s doing – it’s a definite yellow.” On the second booking, the former striker continued: “He’s right in front of the Everton fans, I think he’s gone in there – you know the Everton fans are going to cheer a tackle like it’s a goal in a Merseyside Derby – but he’s got to be cuter for me. It’s another yellow – he’s got to go.”