How Champions League shake-up will impact Liverpool, Arsenal and Man City next season

Liverpool missed out on Champions League football last season and Jurgen Klopp will be desperate to ensure that doesn’t happen again.

Last season was the first time Liverpool failed to qualify for Champions League football under Jurgen Klopp and, as much as Reds supporters may enjoy their midweek trips to niche parts of the continent , a return to the big time is a huge priority this season.

Luckily, Liverpool look to be firing again after an underwhelming Premier League showing last term. The side currently sits fourth in the league after the opening eight fixtures with plenty of promise going forwards.

However, the top of the Premier League looks the most competitive it's been in years. Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal hold the top two as it stands with Manchester City always favourites and Newcastle United, Brighton and Aston Villa all top five contenders.

It’s therefore poignant to note upcoming changes to Champions League qualification with the Premier League likely to get the chance to send an extra team to the group stage next term. That will all depend on the leagues across the continent with the best ‘coefficient’.

Football supporters will be familiar with that term from how the competition’s group stage pots are worked out and if the Premier League is classed in the top two leagues across Europe, then an extra spot will be granted. This would then go to the team that finishes fifth in the Premier League.

That head-turning news isn’t guaranteed, but only once in the last seven seasons has the Premier League failed to be classed in the top two European leagues. That was in 2019/20 when La Liga and Bundesliga took the crown. Here’s how it’s panned out in recent times.

2016-17: Bundesliga and Premier League

2017-18: Premier League and La Liga

2018-19: Premier League and La Liga

2019-20: La Liga and Bundesliga

2020-21: Premier League and La Liga

2021-22: Premier League and Eredivisie

2022-23: Premier League and Serie A

Liverpool are bidding to return to the Champions League next season (Image: Getty Images)

There is a slight complication the Premier League will have to contend with to make its way into the Champions League’s top two leagues this season. The top flight has eight clubs in Europe this season after West Ham won the Europa Conference League and didn’t qualify for Europe domestically.

That large number of teams means that every club’s win in Europe is worth slightly less to the coefficient score, as it’s an average of eight clubs rather than seven. The last time the Premier League had eight sides in Europe was 2015/16 and it only finished third in the coefficient ranking - although that year Southampton and West Ham failed to make it through the qualifying rounds whereas this year all sides have progressed to the group stages.