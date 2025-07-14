Liverpool earned a 3-1 win over Preston in pre-season as three new signings made their respective debuts.

Liverpool fans were treated to a trio a debuts as their pre-season campaign got underway with a 3-1 win over Preston North End.

Goals from Conor Bradley, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo capped off a highly emotional day as the Reds commemorated Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva. The Liverpool striker and his sibling tragically died in a car accident earlier this month.

And while the afternoon was largely focused on paying tribute to Jota, the action that unfolded at Deepdale was intriguing. While Liverpool are Premier League champions, they have been busy in the summer transfer market, having splashed out £200 million.

Florian Wirtz, who is the club’s £100 million record signing, did not feature against Preston. However, Giorgi Mamardashvili, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong were handed outings and we’ve given a snap review on how the trio fared.

Giorgi Mamardashvili

It was a maiden appearance that has been a year in the making. Liverpool agreed to sign Mamardashvili last summer for up to £29 million, but it was agreed he would stay at Valencia for the 2024-25 season.

With Alisson Becker not involved against Preston, the Georgia international was between the posts for the first half. In truth, there was not much for Mamardashvili to do, although he did display his aerial dominance. One cross was floated into the box and the 24-year-old came off his line with the intent to clear. He was taking no prisoners, including his own team-mates. Mamardashvili ensured that he got a firm fist onto the ball - and took Conor Bradley out in the process. Not that anyone would have minded, Bradley included.

On the ball, Mamardashvili was comfortable and played one long ball that beat the Preston defence and set Federico Chiesa free. Had the Italian not delayed his shot then Mamardashvili could have had an assist. A solid enough bow.

Milos Kerez

Kerkez scarcely tried to hide that he didn’t want to join Liverpool based on his social media activity. It was one of football’s worst-kept secrets.

Fans had clamoured for the Reds to sign a new left-back. Even when Slot’s men were cruising towards the title, it was always felt that an upgrade would be needed. It was not out of disrespect to Andy Robertson, who has been a magnificent servant. But given Robertson is aged 31, it’s been widely concurred that a younger option is needed.

Kerkez was one of the best full-backs in the Premier League last season. His buccaneering performances helped AFC Bournemouth finish ninth and Arne Slot’s side splashed out £40 million. The Hungary international started his Liverpool career as he displayed on the south coast. As soon as entering the fray in the second half, Kerkez looked to maraud at every opportunity. He encouragingly linked with Cody Gakpo down the flank, as well as recording a 100 per cent passing accuracy. One run forward earned a free-kick deep in Preston territory, but the highlight was a sliding challenge to perfection near his own half.

Jeremie Frimpong

Liverpool's first arrival this summer will have been watching knowing that competition is on his hands.

While Frimpong was purchased to fill the void of Trent Alexander-Arnold, he is not the first-choice replacement. Conor Bradley's opening goal underlined that a battle will ensue to be the Reds' right-back on the opening day of the campaign.

Frimpong is an exciting arrival and the £29.5 million fee looks to be a bargain in the current market. He was electric during his four-and-a-half years ay Bayer Leverkusen.

His first Liverpool outing was steady rather than scintillating, though. The Netherlands international did not have too many opportunities to foray. In fairness, it was his long punt that would lead to Jordan Storey's meek backpass which enabled Nunez to double the advantage.

The highlight during Frimpong's cameo was one defensive action, which teased what he will have to offer the other way. Daniel Jebbison picked up the ball around the halfway line and looked to break at Liverpool's goal. Frimpong put on the afterburners and pilfered the striker. He won both of his ground duels in the game, which bodes well.