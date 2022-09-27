How Liverpool and Everton’s intriguing away trip struggles compare to PL rivals
Who are the Premier League’s worst travellers?
Every club in the Premier League aims to make their home ground a fortress.
Logic dictates that if a team can make themselves difficult to beat on their own patch, they’re already halfway to being successful.
But just as important as solid home form is the ability to pick up points on the road.
Traditionally speaking, away trips are regarded as the more challenging of the two propositions, and the recent data serves to back up that point.
Over the course of the past decade, all 20 of the Premier League’s current participants have taken fewer points on their travels than they have in their own stadiums.
The stats boffins at BonusCodeBets have crunched the numbers to find out. By comparing the difference in average points per game taken in home and away fixtures and ranking the decrease, they have compiled a definitive table of the Premier League’s least effective travellers.
Check out the full standings, from highest decrease in points to lowest, below...
1. Arsenal
Decrease in points - 0.62
2. Everton
Decrease in points - 0.61
3. Brentford
Decrease in points - 0.53
4. West Ham
Decrease in points - 0.48
5. Newcastle United
Decrease in points - 0.47
6. Leicester City
Decrease in points - 0.47
7. Tottenham Hotspur
Decrease in points - 0.41
8. Manchester City
Decrease in points - 0.39
9. Nottingham Forest
Decrease in points - 0.39
10. Liverpool
Decrease in points - 0.38
11. Bournemouth
Decrease in points - 0.36
12. Manchester United
Decrease in points - 0.34
13. Aston Villa
Decrease in points - 0.34
14. Leeds United
Decrease in points - 0.33
15. Brighton and Hove Albion
Decrease in points - 0.32
16. Southampton
Decrease in points - 0.31
17. Chelsea
Decrease in points - 0.29
18. Fulham
Decrease in points - 0.25
19. Wolverhampton Wanderers
Decrease in points - 0.22
20. Crystal Palace
Decrease in points - 0.18