How Liverpool and Everton’s intriguing away trip struggles compare to PL rivals

Who are the Premier League’s worst travellers?

Every club in the Premier League aims to make their home ground a fortress.

Logic dictates that if a team can make themselves difficult to beat on their own patch, they’re already halfway to being successful.

But just as important as solid home form is the ability to pick up points on the road.

Traditionally speaking, away trips are regarded as the more challenging of the two propositions, and the recent data serves to back up that point.

Over the course of the past decade, all 20 of the Premier League’s current participants have taken fewer points on their travels than they have in their own stadiums.

But who are the worst offenders in the top flight, and how do Liverpool and Everton measure up?

The stats boffins at BonusCodeBets have crunched the numbers to find out. By comparing the difference in average points per game taken in home and away fixtures and ranking the decrease, they have compiled a definitive table of the Premier League’s least effective travellers.

Check out the full standings, from highest decrease in points to lowest, below...

1. Arsenal

Decrease in points - 0.62

2. Everton

Decrease in points - 0.61

3. Brentford

Decrease in points - 0.53

4. West Ham

Decrease in points - 0.48

5. Newcastle United

Decrease in points - 0.47

6. Leicester City

Decrease in points - 0.47

7. Tottenham Hotspur

Decrease in points - 0.41

8. Manchester City

Decrease in points - 0.39

9. Nottingham Forest

Decrease in points - 0.39

10. Liverpool

Decrease in points - 0.38

11. Bournemouth

Decrease in points - 0.36

12. Manchester United

Decrease in points - 0.34

13. Aston Villa

Decrease in points - 0.34

14. Leeds United

Decrease in points - 0.33

15. Brighton and Hove Albion

Decrease in points - 0.32

16. Southampton

Decrease in points - 0.31

17. Chelsea

Decrease in points - 0.29

18. Fulham

Decrease in points - 0.25

19. Wolverhampton Wanderers

Decrease in points - 0.22

20. Crystal Palace