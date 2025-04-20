How Liverpool can win the Premier League title before Tottenham Hotspur clash

Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Liverpool FC at The King Power Stadium on April 20, 2025 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool earned a 1-0 win over Leicester City to stay 13 points clear of Arsenal in the Premier League title race.

Trent Alexander-Arnold returned from injury to score a 76th-minute winner from the bench at the King Power Stadium. The Reds missed a plethora of chances throughout the encounter before Alexander-Arnold’s intervention.

Heading into the afternoon, there had been a chance for Liverpool to wrap up the English championship at Leicester. They needed Arsenal to lose at Ipswich Town - but the Gunners delivered a 4-0 triumph.

Arne Slot’s men remain 13 points above Arsenal with five games remaining. A victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday 27 April at Anfield will mean they have claimed a record-equalling 20th title. Kopites will not have any other plans on the day.

But before Spurs’ visit to L4, there is a possibility of Liverpool claiming the gong. That is because Arsenal face Crystal Palace on Wednesday night, with the fixture rearranged as the Eagles face Aston Villa in the FA Cup semi-final at the weekend.

The cup encounter will likely be Palace’s priority but manager Oliver Glasner will hoping to upset Arsenal as his side eye a finish in the top half of the table. And if the Selhurst Park club are to earn a triumph at the Emirates Stadium, it will officially end Arsenal’s slim chances of clinching their first top-flight crown since 2004. Mikel Arteta’s outfit will only be able to accrue 12 points in their final four matches and, therefore, will not be able to catch Liverpool.

Slot on Premier League title hopes

On the possibility of claiming the title against Tottenham in his first season as Reds boss, Slot said: "We're all looking forward to that game. Always when we play at home, we look forward to it. But we've already played Tottenham a few times and we know they can make it very difficult for us.

"They're a good team, they have all their injured players back, they're still playing for something in Europe as well. But I'm looking forward to it because I assume our fans will be loud on Sunday."

On the game, the Liverpool boss said: "I think we created two very big chances in the first five minutes, in the first 15-20 minutes of the second half we created chance after chance, in my opinion.

"Since I've been here I don't think we played a game where we've had so many big chances and didn't score one of them. In the end we needed a set piece to score, which wasn't a big chance, but a great finish from Trent."