Liverpool have a tough uphill climb ahead of them as they enter the final stretch in the Premier League. After being fairly comfortably in control at the top of the table, the Reds have relinquished their lead and are now hoping that Manchester City and Arsenal will drop points to gift them a way back into pole position.

Liverpool fans started to believe the team were truly on for a quadruple season, to give Jurgen Klopp the perfect sendoff as his Anfield era comes to an end. The Carabao Cup triumph sparked a lot of belief but a disastrous end to their Europa League and FA Cup campaigns, along with points dropped in the Premier League has resulted in some dampened spirits.

The Reds are back to winning ways after picking up a victory over Fulham but their draw to Manchester United and defeat to Crystal Palace before that has seriously wounded their title chances. For the majority of the season, Klopp’s biggest concern has been the amount of injuries in his team, particularly across the backline. However, Liverpool’s lack of end product lately has stung them hard and cost them dearly.

In their league clash with United, the Reds squandered some key opportunities to kill the game off after going 1-0 ahead. Their rivals hit back with two goals and Liverpool were only able to take a point after being awarded a late penalty. The narrative was similar against Crystal Palace — after taking 21 shots and hitting six on target, the Reds still couldn’t find a way into the net and suffered an agonising 1-0 defeat.

This isn’t the first time this season that Liverpool have been wasteful in front of goal. Their reverse fixture against United back in December ended 0-0, despite Klopp’s side recording 34 total shots compared to just six from their rivals.

Title rivals Arsenal have been much more clinical in attack and boast the best goal difference in the whole league as things stand. Mikel Arteta’s side have scored 82 goals this season, more than any other team, and have a goal difference advantage of +13 over Liverpool.

According to data provided by Transfermarkt, Arsenal have the third highest shot conversion rate in the whole league. Their 82 goals have come from 757 shots, equating to a 10.8 percent conversion, only Aston Villa (11.6 percent) and Newcastle United (12.2 percent) have a higher rate.

Liverpool are in the bottom 10 for worst conversion rates this season with just 8.2 percent, having scored 75 goals from a whopping 912 attempts. No other club in the Premier League has had more attempts at goal than the Reds this term. Darwin Núñez is also up there with the second-highest big chances missed, having failed to put away 25 goalscoring opportunities. Only Erling Haaland has missed more chances with 30.