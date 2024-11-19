Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool transfer rumours: The Bournemouth defender has been listed as a potential signing, but how does he compare to Liverpool’s current left-backs?

Liverpool are reportedly tracking Bournemouth full-back Milos Kerkez for a move but how does he compare to Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas?

Arne Slot has enjoyed rotating his two left-backs who missed the majority of last season due to injury. It led to Joe Gomez earning acclaim for his performances playing out of position but the duo have since returned to form.

As it stands, Tsimikas has forged his way into the starting role, having started key games against RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen and Aston Villa. It is the first time in the four years he has been at the club where he has been able to displace Robertson. And yet, despite having two evenly matched defenders, the transfer links refuse to relent.

According to Hungarian outlet M4 Sport, they have reported that “the parties are indeed in negotiations” over a move. Manchester United are also interested and prior to his Bournemouth move, top European clubs including Benfica were on his tail, with Kerkez’s father and agent, Sebastijan, claiming that 10 clubs were interested.

What are Milos Kerkez’s strengths?

Kerkez, 21, is a well-rounded defender with 21 caps at international level and is someone who is always improving. His gifts are clear and he boasts a strong physicality which has seen him rank extremely highly for times tackled during take-ons, take-ons and goal creating actions this season. There’s also a low number of challenges lost.

What is interesting is that he ranks highly for a few metrics that suggest he is extremely capable on the counter-attack - something which Liverpool have always been very adept at. Categorised more as transitions, he ranks highly for take-ons and defensive actions that led to a goal or shot attempt.

More of a creative full-back than a goal threat, he averages a low number of shots and 0.9 key passes per 90. Defensively, there is 4.4 recoveries, 2.4 clearances and is only dribbled past 0.5 times per 90. Plus, he is strong in ground duels (62%) and is a strong dribbler, managing a 86% success rate.

How does he compare to Robertson and Tsimikas?

Robertson and Tsimikas are both far more advanced in their careers and are both arguably the superior players right now. Yet, Kerkez falls somewhere in between the two statistically this season. For example, Robertson manages the most key passes per 90 (1.2), slightly less ball recoveries (4.1), less clearances (0.9) and is only dribbled past (0.6) slightly less. Plus, he is lower in ground duels (54%) and we know he is a strong dribbler, but he has managed a lower 50% success rate.

For Tsimikas, he is deemed to be more of an attacking threat but he averages highly for ground duels (71%) and being dribbled past just 0.3 times per 90. His clearances per 90 (0.7) are lower as well as ball recoveries (1.8). On the other hand, he has managed a figure of just 0.7 per 90 for key passes in the league only but that figure raises to 1.3 in the Champions League. But he does have a 100% dribble success in the league so far.

Overall, all three left-backs are currently performing at a similar level statistically and all possess well-rounded profiles. Kerkez has more scope for improvement given his age and he would be a strong acquisition for the future of their left-back.