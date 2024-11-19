Liverpool have 'agreed' deal to sign €25m defender in January

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool transfer rumours: The latest reports have claimed that Liverpool are targeting a centre-back in the near future.

Liverpool are reportedly close to agreeing a move for Sevilla defender Loic Bade for a fee around €25m.

The Reds could potentially strengthen in defence in the near future given Virgil van Dijk’s contract is up at the end of the season. Plus, they currently have just four senior centre-backs and it is typically commonplace to have five or more in that position to help compete across a long and difficult season.

According to the latest report in Spain, Bade may well be a Liverpool player in less than two months. Todofichajes.com has claimed that Bade will leave for Liverpool in the January transfer window in a €25million deal. In addition, the Spanish outlet also suggests that despite Sevilla's asking price of €30million, they completed a €25million deal for Bade who was also of interest to other Premier League teams, including Aston Villa.

Having previously impressed at Lens and Rennes, and with the Olympic team in the summer, he is an up-and-coming defender, a future star and one backed with great potential. Standing tall at 1.91m, he has a strong blend of technical and physical traits and, at 24, he is ready for the step up.

The figures tell us he is a strong defensive player; he ranks within the 98th percentiles for players in his position across Europe for successful take-ons and tackles - as well as featuring high for tackles plus interceptions, tackles and tackles won.

A mid-season deal isn’t something out of the ordinary for Liverpool but top clubs generally dip into the market for three reasons: either they need to strengthen to push for a trophy, they need to replace a key player who has got injured or they have to secure a player early before the summer because of interest from elsewhere.

In Bade’s case, he nearly falls within all three of this reasons. Liverpool are pushing for a title, which is a surprise, but Bade could help their cause adding quality depth. There is interest in the defender too which may force their hand but, as it stands, there are no key injuries in that position. Regardless, he looks to be a defender who will be on the move sooner rather than later, the only question is whether he arrives at Liverpool or elsewhere.