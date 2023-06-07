How Liverpool’s starting XI could look if transfer rumours are true, including Alexis Mac Allister — gallery
Liverpool could be looking at a brand new midfield next season.
Liverpool are right on the cusp of finalising their first signing of the summer transfer window as talks with Alexis Mac Allister near completion. Jurgen Klopp is eager to restructure his midfield and he is well on his way to doing just that if the Argentinian becomes a Red this week.
Mac Allister is undoubtedly the most speculated Liverpool transfer link at the moment, but who is next line if — or when — he makes his move to Anfield? Talks with Mason Mount have fizzled out after Manchester United emerged as the preferred destination and the pursuit of Jude Bellingham has also long been shelved.
There are still other players on Klopp’s radar though, with the majority of them being midfielders. So we’ve put together a potential starting XI for Liverpool next season if the current transfer rumours prove to be true. Is there anyone else you’d like to see in the mix?