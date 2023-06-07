Liverpool could be looking at a brand new midfield next season.

Liverpool are right on the cusp of finalising their first signing of the summer transfer window as talks with Alexis Mac Allister near completion. Jurgen Klopp is eager to restructure his midfield and he is well on his way to doing just that if the Argentinian becomes a Red this week.

Mac Allister is undoubtedly the most speculated Liverpool transfer link at the moment, but who is next line if — or when — he makes his move to Anfield? Talks with Mason Mount have fizzled out after Manchester United emerged as the preferred destination and the pursuit of Jude Bellingham has also long been shelved.

There are still other players on Klopp’s radar though, with the majority of them being midfielders. So we’ve put together a potential starting XI for Liverpool next season if the current transfer rumours prove to be true. Is there anyone else you’d like to see in the mix?

1 . GK — Alisson There are no plans to replace Alisson, only to provide him with some back-up if Caoimhin Kelleher departs.

2 . RB — Trent Alexander-Arnold While there may be talks of moving TAA into midfield, he remains the best choice to start at right-back for now.

3 . CB — Ibrahima Konaté Liverpool are said to be exploring defensive options this window but nothing concrete has emerged as of yet and Konaté will likely remain van Dijk’s partner next season.

4 . CB — Virgil van Dijk It’ll be quite some time before a new centre-half comes in and replaces VVD.