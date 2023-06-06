Alexis Mac Allister is set to undergo a medical with Liverpool today after being given the green light by Brighton and Hove Albion. The World Cup winner is also currently working his way through personal terms and formalities as a deal edges closer to the finish line.

This is according to Football Insider’s latest update, which also reports that while an exact transfer fee is yet to be revealed, it is expected to be less than the previously quoted £50 million. Should the move to Anfield come to fruition, Mac Allister will come highly recommended by former Red Adam Lallana, who described him as a “special player and person” earlier this year.

“He’s a player that is so pure with how he plays. The way he lends the football, uses others, there’s no selfishness in the way he plays,” Lallana said on The Big Interview with Graham Hunter. “It was so special watching him during the World Cup, not playing to begin with then getting used and proving himself. Then playing so well that there’s no way he doesn’t play, by the end [Lionel] Messi is looking for him.”

Liverpool’s pursuit of Mac Allister has been ongoing for a while now as Jurgen Klopp powers ahead with his mission to bolster his engine room. The Reds will be eager to bounce back from an inconsistent season and challenge for Champions League football, if not the Premier League title again.

Mac Allister is the main target on Liverpool’s list after he enjoyed a stellar season for both club and country. The 24-year-old lifted the World Cup with Argentina back in December and helped Brighton qualify for Europa League football next season. He finished the domestic season as the Seagulls’ highest scorer with an impressive 12 goals and three assists across all competitions.