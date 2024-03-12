How Liverpool's Xabi Alonso interest could step up amid Richard Hughes links after key appointment
Liverpool are hoping to ensure the success of their Jurgen Klopp-era continues after his exit as a key appointment could see them move for a dream manager target.
Today's latest news has revealed that the club have agreed a deal to bring back former sporting director Michael Edwards back to the club in a new role, in which he will oversee their football operations. He will help bring in a new sporting director and manager, as the club look to plan for life after Klopp.
One of those roles is already being eyed; Edwards is reportedly a huge supporter of Bournemouth director Richard Hughes and a deal is currently being targeted for the end of the season. The former Portsmouth player is set to leave the Cherries at the end of the season, and Fabrizio Romano has claimed that an agreement is 'already in place' and he will join in the summer.
However, one interesting piece of information about Hughes could reveal who Liverpool's next manager could be. Hughes was instrumental in bringing coach Andoni Iraola to Bournemouth this season - a move which saw them play an exciting brand of football. The connection comes from Iraola's agent, Iñaki Ibañez, who Hughes is said to be on good terms with. Ibañez represents Xabi Alonso and with the former Liverpool midfielder linked with a move in the summer, he could help push that deal over the line.
Alonso is attracting attention from Bayern Munich who are also looking for a new manager in the summer, after revealing that Thomas Tuchel will depart at the end of the season. As it stands, Alonso's Leverkusen are unbeaten in 36 games across three competitions this season and are poised to take home a league and cup double, as well as a potential European trophy.
Hughes and Alonso both played against each other during the Premier League some 20 years ago and now both could be working together at Anfield in just a matter of months. Of course, Alonso could still opt to remain in Germany to lead his young, exciting side into the Champions League next season which would leave Liverpool scrambling for their secondary targets which include Sporting's Ruben Amorim and Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi.