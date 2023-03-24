Register
How Man Utd's prospective owner's net worth compares to Liverpool, Everton, Man City and the rest of the Premier League

How Man Utd’s prospective owners’ net worth compare to Liverpool and the rest of the Premier League

Molly Burke
By Molly Burke
Published 24th Mar 2023, 11:39 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 12:00 GMT

While Liverpool look increasingly unlikely to complete a takeover in the near future, rivals Manchester United’s search for a new owner is well underway. The Red Devils welcomed second bids from a number of interested parties this week and are one step closer to replacing the Glazer family.

One of the favourites to buy United is Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani, who will reportedly bid a whopping £5.5 billion to win the race for the club. While the Qatari’s net worth alone is unknown, his family is worth £275 billion and the head of the royal family - Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani - has a net worth of around £1.6 billion alone.

If United are to be taken over by Sheikh Jassim’s family then they will become significantly closer to challenging the likes of Man City and Newcastle United as one of the Premier League’s richest clubs.

Meanwhile reports earlier this month claimed American-Iranian billionaire Jahm Najafi is considering an approach to purchase Everton amid growing unrest towards the club's current ownership.

Here is how Sheikh Jassim’s net worth compares to Liverpool, Everton and the rest of the Premier League...

Net worth: £24.5 million

1. Brenford - Matthew Benham

Net worth: £24.5 million

Net worth: £506 million

2. Nottingham Forest - Evangelos Marinakis

Net worth: £506 million

Net worth: £1.06 billion

3. Brighton - Tony Bloom

Net worth: £1.06 billion

Net worth: £1.06 billion

4. Southampton - Dragan Solak & Katharina Liebherr

Net worth: £1.06 billion

Manchester United