How much money do Qatar Investment Authority have and will they invest in Liverpool?

Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are seeking new investment for Liverpool.

It’s been more than two months since it emerged that the Reds had been put on the market by FSG. US banks Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have been assisting with the process.

It’s been no surprise that several parties have been linked with investing in one of the most prestigious football clubs in the world. And with the club valued at £3 billion-plus, only a select few could buy into Liverpool.

One possible investor that has been linked recently is Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) after chief executive Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al-Mahmoud admitted moving into football is a possible venture they may take.

But who exactly are they and will they make a move? We take a look.

Who are Qatar Investment Authority?

QIA is the soverign wealth fund of Qatar. Founded in 2005, its website said that it was created to ‘protect and grow Qatar’s financial assets and to help diversify the economy’. It says it is a ‘global investment organization, wi​th investments spanning all major global markets, asset classes, sectors and geographies’.

What has been said

Speaking to Bloomberg, QIA CEO Al-Mahmoud has admitted that the fund is weighing up investing in football clubs.

He said: “Football, the clubs and the sport is becoming very commercialised in a way - especially now fans are looking into this as an experience so they would like to and experience and entertain themselves.

“At the same time, digitalisation is becoming very important for this. So the business model of these institutions is becoming very commercialised and very investment friendly. You will not be surprised if we invest in this.

“We have not made our mind yet but this is a very commercially-driven decision that we go through. And, again, sports is becoming a very important theme as well, people are engaged more in a sport and digitalisation is making it more attractive to investors.”

How much are QIA worth?

According to the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute, QIA has assets estimated to be worth $461 billion. Other companies QIA have invested in include Twitter and UK department store Harrods.

QIA are richer than Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund ($430 billion) who have owned Newcastle United since October 2021.

Will QIA invest in Liverpool?

It is unclear at the moment. According to The Athletic, FSG are not on the cusp of selling to a Qatari consortium or any other party for that matter.

FSG favour selling a minority stake in Liverpool rather than a complete takeover of the club. The Telegraph recently reported that formal bids are expected next month.

