Liverpool takeover news as ‘formal bid’ claim made amid FSG sale decision

Liverpool takeover news as ‘formal bids’ claim made as Fenway Sports Group look for investment.

Formal bids for Liverpool ‘are expected next month’ according to reports.

The Reds have been up for sale for more than two months as owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) seek new investment.

Plenty of parties have been linked - from the likes of Qatar, India, Saudia Arabia, Dubai and Germany. It is said that FSG prefer a partial rather than a complete sale of the club.

The American group have owned Liverpool since 2010 and oversaw the club return to the elite of European football.