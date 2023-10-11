England’s two upcoming fixtures should provide an opportunity to try something else.

Trent Alexander-Arnold will get the chance to adapt to his midfield role for England across their upcoming fixtures which will certainly intrigue Liverpool fans.

Recalled to the squad by Gareth Southgate following his hamstring injury, eyebrows were raised a few months ago when he was classified as a midfielder rather than a defender for the games against North Macedonia and Malta - and with the same thing happening again means he will get another chance to impress in that position.

Southgate has the likes of Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier and Reece James to call upon at right-back meaning that position is locked in, but midfield is still an area he is looking to perfect ahead of next summers European Championships.

Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham look nailed on to start and Phil Foden could also be included in that three but he has often been utilised on either wing by Southgate and in recent fixtures he has looked to embed Alexander-Arnold into the midfield three.

Granted, both of the countries he faced last time out were games England should be winning comfortably - as they did - but now they face off against Australia in a friendly before facing Italy in their Euro 2024 qualifying group which is a notable step up.

Both stand as bigger tests and there is a potential for Southgate to give the Liverpool star a chance to flourish against a high-level opposition in midfield such as Italy. Against Malta, he managed three key passes, one goal, two tackles and a 88% pass success rate, but he was dribbled past two times. However, in midfield, it is less likely to result in a chance than it would if he were to be dribbled past at right-back, which is one bonus of playing him in midfield.

Then during the 7-0 thrashing of North Macedonia, despite the scoreline, he wasn’t quite on song. He still managed an assist but he only won one of his seven ground duels and completed none of his three attempted dribbles which shows he is still figuring out how to fully play the role.

But he could be set to face the likes of Sandro Tonali, Nicolo Barella and Manuel Locatelli in midfield and those technically strong and aggressive players will pose a difficult proposition.

Given his passing range and chance creation figures, Alexander-Arnold is being given the opportunity to fulfil a prophecy that many have spoken about in the past. Many believe he has the potential to play in midfield and with Jurgen Klopp opting to keep him at full-back, England is the only place where we will really get to see it in action.

Alongside Bellingham and Rice, he has a strong midfield as well as defence to rely on around him meaning he has that freedom to express himself and Southgate is hoping he can be the key to unlocking defences.

