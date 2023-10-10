The youngster is currently making quite the impression in Spain at the start of this season.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool have been linked with a move for 18-year-old emerging star Assane Diao after his strong start to the season.

Diao has managed to net three goals in four games in what are his first four senior appearances for Real Betis and he is making quite the impression in Spain.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Capable of playing on either wing, he boasts a unique profile as a six foot one winger who is quick, strong and direct but also showing signs that he is highly clinical in his early career.

Who is Assane Diao?

According to Spanish publication Fichajes, Liverpool are eyeing a move for Assane Diao. The publication claims that Liverpool would be prepared to agree a fee worth £26.9million to activate the release clause and sign the Betis winger.

Already a part of the Spanish U18 and U19 setup, his U21 debut is only a matter of time given his early season form. Previously, he had featured in the fourth tier of Spanish football in the Segunda Federación for Betis Deportivo Balompié (Betis’ B team) scoring twice in four games so far this season before being promoted to the first team. His record stood at six goals in 24 for that side.

Born in Senegal, he moved to Spain aged three and has dual citizenship and he recently represented Spain at the U19 European Championship this summer.

Is it a viable transfer for Liverpool?

Advertisement

Advertisement

As it stands, Jurgen Klopp only has two senior wingers to call upon on either flank, with Luis Dias and Mohamed Salah being the strongest options.

17-year-old Ben Doak has broken into the first-team set-up this season as back-up to Salah, but those are the natural wide options. Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo are all capable of playing off the left, but Liverpool’s attack is currently not something that is an area of concern.