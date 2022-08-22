How rich are Manchester United and Liverpool’s owners?

Liverpool make the trip to Old Trafford tonight to face Manchester United.

The Reds are looking for their first win of the new Premier League season after drawing their opening two games against Fulham and Crystal Palace.

Jurgen Klopp’s side finished 2nd last term and will be pleased to see Manchester City drop points away at Newcastle United over the weekend.

It is no secret that United fans are becoming increasingly frustrated under the ownership of the Glazers, especially after their dismal start to the campaign.

Erik ten Hag’s men find themselves bottom of the table and have lost their opening two matches against Brentford and Brighton and Hove Albion respectively.

Here is how the wealth of the Glazers and Liverpool’s John W. Henry compares to the rest of the division...

20. Brentford

Owner = Matthew Benham — rumoured net worth = £3million

19. Bournemouth

Owner = Maxim Demin family — rumoured net worth = £100million

18. Leeds

Owner = Andrea Radrizzani — rumoured net worth = £450million

Leeds were promoted back in 2020 and have managed to stay up in both of the past two seasons.

17. Nottingham Forest

Owner = Evangelos Marinakis — rumoured net worth = £510million

Nottingham Forest have been splashing the cash following their promotion from the Championship in May.

Evangelos Marinakis, the Nottingham Forest owner: LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/AFP via Getty Images

16. Brighton

Owner = Tony Bloom — rumoured net worth = £765million

15. Southampton

Owner = Dragan Solak — rumoured net worth = £1.02billion

14. West Ham

Owners = David Sullivan and David Gold — rumoured net worth = £1.62billion

13. Everton

Owner = Farhad Moshiri — rumoured net worth = £2billion

12. Liverpool

Owner = John W. Henry — rumoured net worth = £2.35billion

The American also owns baseball giants the Boston Red Sox over in the States.

Owner = John W. Henry — rumoured net worth = £2.35billion

11. Leicester

Owners = Srivaddhanaprabha family — rumoured net worth = £3billion

10. Crystal Palace

Owners = Steve Parish, Joshua Harris and David S. Blitzer — rumoured net worth = £3.36billion

9. Manchester United

Owners = The Glazers — rumoured net worth = £3.6billion

8. Spurs

Owners = Joe Lewis and Daniel Levy — rumoured net worth = £4.33billion

Owners = Joe Lewis and Daniel Levy — rumoured net worth = £4.33billion

7. Wolves

Owner = Guo Guanchang — rumoured net worth = £5billion

6. Aston Villa

Owners = Wes Edens and Nassef Sawiris — rumoured net worth = £5.3billion

5. Arsenal

Owner = Stan Kroenke — rumoured net worth = £6.8billion

Arsenal have made a dream start to the new Premier League season, winning all three of their opening matches.

4. Fulham

Owner = Shahid Khan — rumoured net worth = £7.4billion

Fulham were promoted back to the top flight last term and have made a solid start to life back in the big time, picking up five points.

3. Chelsea

Owner = Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter, Hansjoerg Wys — rumoured net worth = £10.9billion

2. Manchester City

Owner = Sheikh Mansour — rumoured net worth = £23.2billion

Manchester City were taken over back in 2008 and have since won the title six times as they look to close the gap on Manchester United’s tally over the coming years.

Owner = Sheikh Mansour — rumoured net worth = £23.2billion

1. Newcastle

Owner = Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF) — rumoured net worth = £320billion