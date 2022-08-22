How the net worth of Liverpool and Man Utd’s owners compare to Chelsea, Arsenal and others
How rich are Manchester United and Liverpool’s owners?
Liverpool make the trip to Old Trafford tonight to face Manchester United.
The Reds are looking for their first win of the new Premier League season after drawing their opening two games against Fulham and Crystal Palace.
Jurgen Klopp’s side finished 2nd last term and will be pleased to see Manchester City drop points away at Newcastle United over the weekend.
It is no secret that United fans are becoming increasingly frustrated under the ownership of the Glazers, especially after their dismal start to the campaign.
Erik ten Hag’s men find themselves bottom of the table and have lost their opening two matches against Brentford and Brighton and Hove Albion respectively.
Here is how the wealth of the Glazers and Liverpool’s John W. Henry compares to the rest of the division...
20. Brentford
Owner = Matthew Benham — rumoured net worth = £3million
19. Bournemouth
Owner = Maxim Demin family — rumoured net worth = £100million
18. Leeds
Owner = Andrea Radrizzani — rumoured net worth = £450million
Leeds were promoted back in 2020 and have managed to stay up in both of the past two seasons.
17. Nottingham Forest
Owner = Evangelos Marinakis — rumoured net worth = £510million
Nottingham Forest have been splashing the cash following their promotion from the Championship in May.
16. Brighton
Owner = Tony Bloom — rumoured net worth = £765million
15. Southampton
Owner = Dragan Solak — rumoured net worth = £1.02billion
14. West Ham
Owners = David Sullivan and David Gold — rumoured net worth = £1.62billion
13. Everton
Owner = Farhad Moshiri — rumoured net worth = £2billion
12. Liverpool
Owner = John W. Henry — rumoured net worth = £2.35billion
The American also owns baseball giants the Boston Red Sox over in the States.
11. Leicester
Owners = Srivaddhanaprabha family — rumoured net worth = £3billion
10. Crystal Palace
Owners = Steve Parish, Joshua Harris and David S. Blitzer — rumoured net worth = £3.36billion
9. Manchester United
Owners = The Glazers — rumoured net worth = £3.6billion
8. Spurs
Owners = Joe Lewis and Daniel Levy — rumoured net worth = £4.33billion
7. Wolves
Owner = Guo Guanchang — rumoured net worth = £5billion
6. Aston Villa
Owners = Wes Edens and Nassef Sawiris — rumoured net worth = £5.3billion
5. Arsenal
Owner = Stan Kroenke — rumoured net worth = £6.8billion
Arsenal have made a dream start to the new Premier League season, winning all three of their opening matches.
4. Fulham
Owner = Shahid Khan — rumoured net worth = £7.4billion
Fulham were promoted back to the top flight last term and have made a solid start to life back in the big time, picking up five points.
3. Chelsea
Owner = Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter, Hansjoerg Wys — rumoured net worth = £10.9billion
2. Manchester City
Owner = Sheikh Mansour — rumoured net worth = £23.2billion
Manchester City were taken over back in 2008 and have since won the title six times as they look to close the gap on Manchester United’s tally over the coming years.
1. Newcastle
Owner = Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF) — rumoured net worth = £320billion
Newcastle were taken over last year and have made three signings so far this summer under Eddie Howe.