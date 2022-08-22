The Anfield boss opens up on the Guinea international’s Anfield future and his midfield injury crisis.

Jurgen Klopp has vowed that Liverpool won’t allow Naby Keita to leave the club before the end of the transfer window.

Earlier this week, reports emerged from Germany suggesting that talks with the midfielder over an extension to a contract that expires in 12 months time had stalled.

It was also claimed that, having grown unhappy over that impasse, Keita could seek a move away from Anfield this summer.

However, Klopp has now moved to shoot down those suggestions, insisting the Guinea international won’t be let go.

Jurgen Klopp talks with Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita. Image: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Asked whether he would require a replacement in the event of any departure, the Reds boss replied: “Selling Naby now and not replacing him? No, that is not possible, of course not. But it is not the plan.

“We are done, players go and we don’t replace him? No, there’s no chance. Naby will not go but if he would, which he will not do, there must be a replacement of course.”

Limited options in injury-hit midfield

Illness meant Keita was only fit enough for a spot on the bench against Crystal Palace last time out, while Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were all also missing through injury.

That particular area of Klopp’s squad is starting to look a little thin but he remains steadfast in his belief that a foray into the transfer market is not the only answer.

He added: “When they are all fit, 100% [we have enough] but even then we always look to strengthen - but we have to, we always did.

“It must be the right player and if the right player is not available then we tend to say we deal with what we have before we sign a player who is not 100% right. This situation never changed.

“Now we have more injuries than we would have imagined and now it would be cool to have another midfielder, of course.

“But the situation changes constantly and you just cannot do that.”

Klopp explains transfer budget

The German did, however, hint that restrictions on his spending could have something to do with Liverpool’s reluctance to bolster an injury-hit midfield.

“There is another fact - that I am not in charge of what we can spend,” he continued.

“That is the situation, we get things told and then we deal with it. It was always the same, never different.

“You could say that is why we are here in a good understanding or why we are here in a bad understanding, but we are here.

“I always have to accept and always did. That is it. It makes no sense to worry about something you cannot change. That is a waste of energy, a waste of positivity.

“I love this group and not because they are so good looking, no because they are incredible characters and they showed it again on Monday.