Liverpool fans are still getting used to the idea of there being a new manager at the club next season. Last month, Jurgen Klopp announced he will be leaving his position at the end of the 2023/24 term, calling time on an iconic era at Anfield.

The 56-year-old revealed in an emotional interview with the club that he is 'running out of energy' and he feels he 'cannot do the job again and again'.

Since the bombshell news, there have been a lot of conversations over who will replace Klopp once he leaves the club. There is also the subject of whether he will take on a new coaching role after he's had a break.

Klopp himself admitted that if he was asked now, he would say he is unlikely to return to managing after this. However, he did not rule it out indefinitely.

"I need to find a different purpose as well, I need to have a look for it. If you ask me, ‘Will you ever work as a manager again?’ I would say now no. But I don’t know obviously how that will feel because I never had the situation. What I know definitely, I will never, ever manage a different club in England than Liverpool, 100 percent."

Many have discussed the idea of Klopp taking on the role as manager of the German national team. However, journalist Dominik Dose believes this 'makes about as much sense as advising a person with back pain to have their legs broken', based on the reason Klopp has given for leaving Liverpool. He has also rubbished the idea that Klopp is stepping down because he has enough money in the bank.

"This is about something you love, football and one of the most outstanding jobs. Only those who have never been passionate about anything could think that they only do it for money," Dose wrote for Südkurier. And on the other hand, you know very well that others can't just stop. It would be crazy to accuse you of that.