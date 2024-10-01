Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool youngster Ben Doak has opened up on his loan move to Middlesbrough.

Ben Doak believes that Middlesbrough is the perfect club for his development - having been given the seal of approval by Liverpool boss Arne Slot.

The winger joined the Championship club on a season-long loan to get regular minutes under his belt. Doak is highly rated at the Reds but is behind the likes of Mo Salah, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo in the attacking pecking order.

In addition, Doak had a serious knee injury last campaign that confined him to five months on the sidelines. It was believed a loan to help the 18-year-old’s development was most sensible after featuring prominently for Liverpool during pre-season.

Several clubs were linked but Middlesbrough won the race. And Doak netted his maiden senior goal when breaking the deadlock in Boro’s 2-0 win over Stoke City last weekend. Now the Scotland international is hoping to play as many games as possible as Michael Carrick’s side push for Premier League promotion.

"I went on the pre-season tour with Liverpool, had a good time, got some minutes for the first time since my injury last year and I think I made a good impression before the injury so I had a few clubs with eyes on me," Doak told the Northern Echo.

"The club helped me pick as well and I watched a few Boro games and I knew a few of the lads here. I didn’t think there was a much better place than the Boro, especially to be honest the amount they have the ball on the right-hand side and the team just naturally caters to my game.

"The club (Liverpool) helps you narrow it down, then you speak to the gaffers and then just pick the team that takes your fancy and Arne Slot obviously approved of the choice. He said Michael’s team play really good football, he’s got the team playing really well and I thought today showed that.

"I want to play as many games as possible, play as best I can and try get better. If I can help get the team high up the table, that’s they way it goes, if I don’t, that’s way it goes but I’ll come away with a lot of valuable experiences and I’m going to give my best this season and try be the best player I can.

"I can just take confidence from this game, keep working hard in training, keep doing what I do and hopefully the goals and assists will come naturally. It’s great to be in the starting XI, obviously, it’s what you work for all your life, to be playing at a high level and starting games, hopefully my performances warrant more starts in the future.

"I can’t be complacent of course there’s a lot of good players champing at the bit on the bench so I just need to keep working hard and try to keep my place."

Doak joined Liverpool from Celtic in the summer of 2022. He was quickly fast-tracked to the first-team fray, making his debut aged 16 in a 3-2 win over Derby County in the Carabao Cup.

The teenager has made a total of 10 appearances for the Reds - all given to him by legendary manager Jurgen Klopp before his exit at the end of last season. Klopp was a big admirer of Doak’s ability. However, the youngster did not hear from the German after his move to Boro - as Doak is unsure the Anfield great has his number

"Er, no, I don't think he's got my number," Doak laughed. "But I had some great times under him and some of the most memorable moments of my career so far came under Jurgen."