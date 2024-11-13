Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ben Doak is thriving during his loan spell at Middlesbrough from Liverpool.

Ben Doak has been backed to break into Liverpool’s starting line-up when he returns to the club.

The winger is enjoying a scintillating loan spell at Middlesbrough. He’s recorded one goal and three assists in 10 appearances, with Michael Carrick’s side pushing for promotion to the Premier League. In Boro’s 5-1 thrashing of Luton Town last weekend, Doak set up two of the goals.

The 19-year-old is full of confidence and now heads off to represent Scotland for Nations League fixtures against Croatia and Poland. Liverpool will undoubtedly be keeping a close eye on Doak’s progress he’s making at Middlesbrough.

Having already made his Reds debut aged 16 - and featured three times in the Premier League during his career - he has burgeoning potential. And Boro team-mate Tommy Conway has backed Doak to earn a spot in Arne Slot’s team when he is back at Anfield.

Via the Daily Record, Conway said: “I’ve put my arm around Doakie and looked after him a bit. But he has taken to it here at Boro like a duck to water. I can’t say enough about him. He’s like what he is on the pitch off it as well – he’s electric.

“The boy’s always at it. Hopefully, we can both take that on to the international stage and cause carnage there. When Doakie is dribbling with the ball, going at someone, you just know something’s going to happen. And as a striker myself, that’s what I want. He’s going to chuck in a stepover, get to the byline and put in a cross, which is great for me.

“He can do that for Scotland as well. You saw it in the last camp. I watched the Croatia game where he gave [Josko] Gvardiol a hard time. When Doakie came back, he joked that he had him in his pocket. That sums him up.

“His pace and skill is there for everyone to see. He’s still a young boy with so much to learn but he has never lacked confidence. He thinks he should start every game for Scotland. As a footballer, you have to think like that. He started against Croatia and Portugal and was buzzing because they’re top sides. That will definitely stand him in good stead. You can tell Doakie has been around a first-team environment for a long time. He knows how to handle himself in a changing room, which can be hard at times.

“He’ll go back to Liverpool thinking he should start and that’s credit to his character. When you have that mentality it’s going to happen. When he eventually goes back there, I expect him to get in the team.”