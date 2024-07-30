Jurgen Klopp embraces Alexis Mac Allister. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The midfielder joined Liverpool last summer for £35 million.

Alexis Mac Allister has thanked Jurgen Klopp for giving him the chance to play for ‘one of the biggest clubs in the world’ in Liverpool.

The midfielder signed for the Reds last summer for a fee of £35 million from Brighton & Hove Albion. Mac Allister enjoyed an impressive maiden season at Anfield as he recorded seven goals and seven assists in 45 appearances to help Liverpool win the Carabao Cup and finish third in the Premier League.

He was a regular in Klopp’s final season as manager before his departure after nine years in the hot seat. The German has etched himself into Liverpool folklore having led the club to seven major trophies including a sixth Champions League and ending a 30-year wait for a league title.

Mac Allister’s team-mates quipped that Klopp was like the Argentina international’s father such was the relationship they forged together. After winning the Copa America this summer, the 25-year-old received a message from Klopp - and he’ll be forever grateful.

Speaking to Clank Media (via TNT Sport Argentina), Mac Allister said: “I have an incredible relationship, he always treated me with a lot of love and respect. I even have to accept that my colleagues tell me that I am the son. I banked on it all year. See how he is, some get jealous and say: 'your dad, your dad.'

“I admire him, I have a great relationship with him. He wrote to me after the final and we talked a lot during the year. I am grateful because it gave me the opportunity to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world. He opened the doors for me and from the first minute he defended me and helped me.”

Mac Allister is still to report back for Liverpool pre-season duty after playing a key role in Argentina’s Copa America triumph - as they defeated Luis Diaz’s Colombia 1-0 in the final. Mac Allister, Diaz, Darwin Nunez (Uruguay) and Alisson Becker (Brazil) are all expected to return to training after the Reds’ pre-season tour of the USA.