Liverpool earned a 2-0 win over Aston Villa at Anfield with Ryan Gravenberch scoring on his return from an ankle injury.

Danny Murphy admitted that he did have some concerns about the position of Ryan Gravenberch despite scoring in Liverpool’s victory over Aston Villa.

The Reds ended their four-match losing streak in the Premier League with a 2-0 triumph. Mo Salah scored his 250th goal for the club when breaking the deadlock in first-half stoppage-time.

And making his return from an ankle injury, Gravenberch doubled the advantage in the 58th minute.

Part of Liverpool’s troubles this season have been that they have conceded too many goals and recorded their first clean sheet in 11 games against Villa. And despite the triumph, former Reds midfielder Murphy suggested it could be a risky strategy to keep repeating.

What’s been said

Speaking on Premier League Productions, Murphy said: “It paid off but I just think that so many times Liverpool have conceded goals when trying to win games rather than protecting a point - maybe at Chelsea or Man Utd at home (both 2-1 defeats).

“Gravenberch's instinct is to get forward into positions he used to get in when he played a different role. Yeah, it worked, they got the cushion from it, a great little header from [Virgil] van Dijk. He is almost in a No.10 position and if it breaks down there, which it did 10 minutes later, they are wide open again. Maybe Arne Slot is happy doing that and taking the risk when possession is with them.”

Slot’s verdict against Villa

Slot did feel that Liverpool had much more control against Villa, though, as his side moved up to third in the Premier League table. The Anfield head coach said: “Happy with the result, with the performance and what I saw today, not only from the players but also the support we got from the fans, was what we needed today. Maybe we were a bit more on the lucky side than we've been in the last few weeks, where in my opinion we were also unlucky. So, the mistake of their goalkeeper and the deflection led to two of our goals. These are the margins we are talking about. I think in other games we've created more from open play than we did today. But in football it's about results, not about the chances you create from open play.

“In other games, we've mainly after five minutes been 1-0 down and then you get a completely different game. Now I think everybody liked it, the way we controlled the game in the end and how we were passing and playing through them. Where if you do the same and you are 3-1 down and it doesn't lead to a chance or a goal, people get a bit annoyed that you don't create a chance. So, you cannot compare a game of football where you are 2-0 up to a game of football where you are 3-1 down when it comes to control. This is, I think, what we prefer to see – being 2-0 up and having a bit more control. If we need goals then we need to be more open and as a result of that you sometimes see a counter-attack as well.”