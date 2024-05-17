Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by Nikki Dyer - LFC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp prepares to take charge of his final Liverpool match as manager against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Jurgen Klopp admitted he has ‘no idea’ how his final Liverpool team meeting will play out ahead of his departure as manager.

The German is preparing to bring the curtain down on his eight-and-a-half year as Reds manager against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Klopp has transformed Liverpool since arriving in October 2015. He’s returned to the club to the European elite, winning seven major trophies including the Champions League and Premier League.

It’s been an emotional week of saying goodbyes to players and staff members at Liverpool, with a BBQ held with his squad yesterday. But Klopp still wants to sign off with a final victory against Wolves despite third spot in the Premier League already secured.

The Anfield supremo’s final months in charge have been filmed as part of a fly-on-the-wall documentary. The TV crew requested if they could be part of the last team meeting that will be held - but it has been turned down and captain Virgil van Dijk could even take it.

Speaking at his final pre-match press conference, Klopp said: “This is a massive challenge. I have no clue how the team meeting will go. The documentary guys are in, they asked me to have the last meeting which nobody ever had. I said no because I have no idea how that will be. Maybe Virg will be doing it or someone has to do it who is on fire. Can I be on fire? Probably yes but I don’t know in the moment but it will be really strange.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Now we talk about the Wolves game. I want us to play top, top football because people come for that. We need an atmosphere for that. Not for a goodbye atmosphere but a football atmosphere, that would be cool. Wolves are the most unlucky team I’ve ever seen with VAR decisions. Crazy against Wolves. We had a few strange ones but we are the champions of that. Results recently not how they would expect, especially with the football they played before but they will be strong. They want to finish on a high, we will prepare as normal as possible.