Federico Chiesa’s cameo was one of the few positives Liverpool could take from their 2-1 loss in the Carabao Cup final.

It felt like a final roll of the dice. Last resort rather than a calculated tactical decision.

Some fans would be forgiven to have forgotten Federico Chiesa was an option from the substitutes' bench such has been his lack of game-time since joining Liverpool last summer.

But with the Reds allowing the Carabao Cup slip through their grasp, a final gambit was made by Arne Slot. The peripheral figure was thrown into action and tasked with conjuring up something to reduce a two-goal deficit against Newcastle United.

Substitute impact

In fairness to Chiesa, he stuck to his end of the bargaining. When the final whistle blew, perhaps only Virgil van Dijk and fellow substitute Harvey Elliott came out of the bruising 2-1 Wembley loss with more credit. Certainly, his cameo was more effective than the displays of front three Mo Salah, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota, while Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo were lacklustre off the bench.

Chiesa gave Liverpool a fillip - and rounded off the only real quality move that they engineered. Elliott's fine through ball spotted the run of the Italy international, who kept his composure to finish beyond Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope. While the offside flag had been raised, a quick show of the replay clearly displayed Chiesa in a legitimate position.

In truth, the goal was everything that Jota and Nunez lacked. The former is badly struggling for form amid another injury-hit season. Since suffering a rib injury against Chelsea in October, Jota has not hit the levels required. He was bereft of opportunities against Newcastle, skewing his solitary opening well wide, and frequently lost the ball.

And to be frank, not too many would have backed Nunez to take the chance - had he not strayed offside like he has a habit of doing so - that Chiesa tucked away. The Uruguay international lacks composure in front of goal and the outcome could well have been a Pope save or flashing wide.

It has been a strange and stuttering maiden Liverpool season for Chiesa. In the summer, few would have predicted he would be Slot’s only signing in his first transfer window. The attacking third was not the area of Liverpool’s squad that required strengthening. And given his lengthy injury issues in recent years, the Reds must have known they were not recruiting the same Chiesa who helped Italy to Euro 2020 glory. But there was an opportunity in the market and an Liverpool opted to speculate for a fee of £10 million.

Potential chance

There never seemed an obvious berth for Chiesa when he moved to Merseyside. Salah was - and still is - the insurmountable first-choice on the right wing. Diaz and Gakpo were earmarked to be rotated on the left flank while Jota and Nunez were the No.9 options. What’s more, arriving short of match fitness, having been frozen out at Juventus and then suffered an early injury setback so he has been behind the rest of his team-mates.

But in the business end of the campaign, a potential role has opened up. There is a clear issue in the centre of Liverpool’s attack. Chiesa has displayed he is a decent finisher while he won three free-kicks and four ground duels.

Handing him an opportunity to spearhead the Reds’ front line could be an option. Throughout the 27-year-old’s career, he has played as a striker 17 times, scoring three goals and four assists per Transfermrkt. But as a false No.9, how Jota is often deployed, he has thrived. Chiesa has made 69 outings in the position and plundered 15 goals as well as creating 10.

When the season ends, Slot is likely to be in the market for a fresh marksman. Many believe Nunez will depart and Jota cannot be relied on. Alexander Isak will be at the top of plenty of supporters’ wish list - perhaps even more so after the Carabao Cup final as he swept home Newcastle’s second goal. In the meantime, however, Liverpool need an upgrade as they look to sew up the Premier League title. Judging on recent performances, Chiesa can do no worse.