Liverpool face Brentford in the Premier League and will face Caoimhin Kelleher after selling him in the summer transfer window.

There will be plenty of reunions at the Gtec Community Stadium.

However, according to Andy Robertson, they will not be happening before the Premier League showdown. Liverpool’s vice-captain has insisted that he will not be getting in touch with his former skipper Jordan Henderson ahead of the game. Presumably, that is the same for Caoimhin Kelleher, Sepp van den Berg and Fabio Carvalho.

Henderson will face his ex-club for the first time since departing more than two years ago. The midfielder spent a total of 13 years at Anfield and etched himself into club folklore. He was the man who lifted Liverpool’s first English championship in 30 years when the Premier League crown was claimed in 2020. A year earlier, Henderson hoisted the Reds’ sixth Champions League aloft.

It was somewhat surprise that Henderson returned to the Premier League at the start of the summer. He left in 2023 to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq, having been told by previous manager Jurgen Klopp that the England international could expect reduced minutes following the arrivals of Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister for a combined £95 million.

Henderson lasted just six months in the Middle East, though, before moving to Dutch giants Ajax. But at the end of last season, he was on the move again and made the switch back to England. Plenty expected that Henderson might return to his boyhood club Sunderland if he were to join a Premier League outfit. Instead, he opted for Brentford.

And it was a bit of a shock when Kelleher made the same switch. It was obvious that the goalkeeper would be on the move after Liverpool claimed the Premier League title in Arne Slot’s maiden season. Kelleher had insisted several times he wanted to be a No.1 in his own right, having been behind Alisson Becker in the pecking order. The Republic of Ireland international underlined his quality every time he played for the Reds.

He was between the posts for Carabao Cup triumphs in 2022 and 2024 respectivelky. And last term, the Cork-born stopper made 10 appearances to yield the English crown when Alisson was injured. He made valuable contributions, with victories over Manchester City, Chelsea, Aston Villa, Everton, Brighton and Southampton secured when he was between the posts.

In truth, plenty expected Kelleher to join a side that might be in the upper echelons of the Premier League. Chelsea were mooted as a possible destination given their goalkeeping problems. But instead, he opted for Brentford for a fee of £12.5 million that could rise to £18 million.

With a year left on his Anfield contract, Liverpool probably had to accept a figure lower than Kelleher’s true valuation. At the Bees, he has been superb so far, with the highlight being saving a Bruno Fernandes penalty in a 3-1 triumph over Manchester United.

And according to former Liverpool striker John Aldridge, the club sold Kelleher too cheaply. Speaking in his Sunday World column earlier this month, it is suggested that Kelleher could have banked ‘way more’. Aldridge said: “In my opinion, Kelleher has confirmed he is one of the best keepers around since his summer move to the Gtech Community Stadium. Speak to anyone at Liverpool and they have nothing but good things to say about Kelleher.

“He was a top professional and worked hard, even though he knew he wasn’t going to play too often as he had the best keeper in the world as his team-mate. Kelleher needed regular action and that’s why he decided to move on from Liverpool, but I still can’t believe Brentford got him for an initial fee of £12.5m, which could rise to £18m.

“The choice of club is also a little surprising, as this lad is good enough to play for a club with trophy-chasing ambitions. I’m not sure who was in for him and what options he had, but you look at clubs like Chelsea, Newcastle and, dare I say, even United, and they would all have been improved by signing Kelleher. There were also rumours he was on the radar of top European clubs but ended up in London, and Bees boss Keith Andrews is very lucky to have him as part of his playing staff.”

So far, Kelleher has recorded two clean sheets for a Brentford side who are 13th in the table. It will be a difficult evening for Liverpool if they are to triumph - and will know how difficult it will be to beat the man guarded by someone they know so well.