One of Liverpool’s senior players is being linked with a move away this summer

Liverpool could be in for a busy summer with a number of players facing uncertain futures at Anfield. The immediate focus will be on maintaining their lead at the top of the Premier League as Arne Slot pursues a dream start to his Liverpool career by winning the title.

There are a big couple of weeks ahead with five games in two weeks, starting with a trip to Everton and ending with the visit of Newcastle United with games against Wolves, Aston Villa and Manchester City in-between.

As things stand, Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are poised to leave Liverpool as free agents as they come to the end of their contracts. In recent days the likes of Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez have been tipped for summer exits.

Kelleher 'unwilling' to sign new deal

Reports emerged over the weekend that Chelsea were looking to sign goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher come the end of the season. Now Football Insider have credited Newcastle United with an interest in the Republic of Ireland international. According to the report, the Magpies hopes of signing the player have reportedly received a boost with the 26-year-old not willing to commit to a new contract at Anfield. Come the summer, he will have just 12 months remaining on his deal with Newcastle and Chelsea just two clubs waiting to swoop with Liverpool unlikely to allow Kelleher to leave for free.

The Reds have already signed Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia, with the goalkeeper set to join Liverpool at the end of the season with a deal already agreed. Kelleher has been a more than reliable deputy for first-choice Alisson Becker but has made clear his desire to play more.

"To be honest for me Caoimhin Kelleher is the best No. 2 goalie in the world as well," said former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp back in 2022.

Kelleher ‘could be one of the world’s best’

Kelleher has made 17 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions this season. Some notable games he has been involved in is the 2-1 win over Chelsea back in October as well as victories over Real Madrid, Manchester City and Aston Villa. He also featured in the 2-2 draw with Arsenal.

Speaking about his own future, Kelleher said earlier this season: "I was quite clear [last summer] that I wanted to play first-team football, whether that was here or elsewhere. I wanted to be a No 1. That was my thought process – but it’s always been my thought process because obviously I am a football player and, like every player, I want to play. I’m not going to enjoy myself or be happy sitting on the bench."

He added: "When I was coming through the academy to work my way up, obviously when you first get into the No. 2 position you’re happy and it’s progress. I think with anything after a while, maybe after doing a few seasons of a similar thing, you want to keep pushing forward and keep going to the next level."

