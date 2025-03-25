Liverpool transfer news as Michael Owen speaks out on Newcastle United star Alexander Isak.

Michael Owen reckons that Liverpool would do ‘everything in their power’ to sign Alexander Isak - and Darwin Nunez is unlikely to stay.

The Reds are expected to have a busy summer when it comes to the transfer window. Despite running away with the Premier League title, sitting 12 points clear during the international break, an attacking rebuild is expected.

Liverpool are likely to strengthen in the centre-forward position. Nunez has endured another stuttering season and failed to become a regular starter for a third successive year since his initial £65 million move from Benfica. The 25-year-old has netted only seven goals in all competitions and continually been overlooked during the charge towards the league crown.

In contrast, Isak has been rampant for Newcastle United and scored in their 2-1 victory over Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley. The Sweden international, who has notched 24 times, has been strongly linked with a switch to Anfield but he would be expected to cost in excess of £100 million.

Despite being owner by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, the Magpies have been limited to spending because Premier League profit and sustainability rules. While Newcastle would be reluctant to sell, Owen - who played for both clubs during his career - believes that ‘player power’ could have a factor should Isak wish to depart. However, the former England international believes Newcastle have to do everything to keep their talisman.

Will Newcastle United sell Isak?

Speaking on talkSPORT, Owen said: “Eddie Howe [Newcastle manager] has done so well to keep the momentum going even though they haven't been able to splash the cash like they probably wanted to.

“They have got a huge asset in Alexander Isak everybody is going to be chasing. Newcastle will do everything to keep him and they already have, they have him on a long-term contract. I don't think there are any worries there but we all know about player power, if a huge team came in and it turned his head, who knows what would happen? The only good thing from Newcastle's point of view, it would take telephone numbers to prise him away.

“From Newcastle's point, maybe bursting back into the elite would be incredible but they need to keep their elite players and their manager because there feels like there is momentum. I can’t see Darwin Nunez in a Liverpool shirt next season, personally. I think there’s interest in him as well, I think one or two Premier League teams are interested, of course there’s foreign interest as well, so I can’t see Darwin being a Liverpool player next season.

Liverpool and Arsenal interest

“If Isak was available, I think Liverpool would do everything in their power to get someone like that but so would Arsenal. Who wouldn’t be desperate for a player like that? From Newcastle’s point of view, they simply can’t let him go. It would put them massively in credit of the financial rules but what? You prefer Isak, he’s the one who will bounce you into that elite level. You need special players. Look at Liverpool, they have got the best centre-half, one of the best attackers and best goalkeepers in the world. He is one you’ve got to build your team around.”