Jordan Henderson recalled how the Liverpool team were sat in the hotel lobby kicking themselves before Jurgen Klopp made the unexpected demand.

Jordan Henderson has remembered the unthinkable moment he realised that Jurgen Klopp was of a different mentality shortly after he arrived at Liverpool Football Club.

Henderson is the latest guest to feature on the High Performance Podcast with Jake Humphrey and talks listeners through the highs and lows of his career on this week's episode.

The Liverpool midfielder touches on the most emotional times during his rise to Premier League stardom but also tells of bizarre moments that have stuck with him.

One of those came after Liverpool lost the Europa League final against Sevilla in 2016 just seven months after Klopp took over the reins from Brendan Rodgers at Anfield.

Klopp's side lost the final 3-1 despite taking the lead from a Daniel Sturridge goal in the 35th minute. Speaking on the High Performance Podcast, Henderson remembered how the downtrodden Liverpool side returned to their hotel in Basel but ended up having a night to remember.

Henderson said: "Going back to the hotel where there'd have been a party if we won, as a player you're just so down. You just want to go to bed really and just try to sleep.

"There were a few of us in the corner because he [Klopp] said everybody when we get back is down to the reception bar area. Everybody comes down and a few of us are sitting in the corner with our tails between our legs.

"He comes over and said: 'Are yous going to be like this all night, why are you so miserable? It's a bad moment but that's when you stay together and need everyone together. Also, this is just the beginning.'"

Jordan Henderson picks up a runners-up medal in Basel (Image: Getty Images)

Henderson went on to add that not only did Klopp want them to think positively, but he wanted to see it too on the dancefloor.

The midfielder said: "By the end, he basically said he wanted us all on the dancefloor by the end of the night.