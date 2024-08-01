Liverpool legend Ian Rush, left, speaks with Mo Salah. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool earned a 2-1 victory over Arsenal during their pre-season tour of the USA.

Ian Rush believes that Liverpool made further progress in their preparations for the 2024-25 campaign as they earned victory over Arsenal.

The Reds delivered a 2-1 triumph over their Premier League rivals in Philadelphia. Mo Salah and Fabio Carvalho were on target for Arne Slot’s side, who earned a second win of their pre-season tour of the USA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Slot has been bereft of senior players because of Euro 2024 and the Copa America. But they defeated an Arsenal team that boasted the likes of Martin Odegaard Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz and Ben White.

Speaking on LFCTV, Rush reckons that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta would have used the game as a potential barometer had his side won. The legendary former Kop striker said: “This is a proper Arsenal team. They had a strong side out. They went 2-1 up and brought the young ones on for the last half-an-hour. Are they going to score? You’re not sure but it’s all for experience, that’s what it’s all about. They never let a goal in when it went to 2-1 so, for me, that's an improvement from the Real Betis game.

“I think with Arteta, for some reason, he goes by Liverpool all of the time. If they would have beat Liverpool tonight, I’m sure he’d be going on all season that we beat Liverpool - not maybe the younger ones. I think maybe he’s a bit obsessed by saying: ‘Liverpool, the atmosphere and everything, we want to beat Liverpool’ and the younger ones did it again.”

Ex-Liverpool midfielder Gary McAllister added: “As soon as we got the Arsenal team sheet, [we thought] that’s as strong a side as they could have picked with the players they’ve got here in the States. It was no surprise to see Arsenal start pretty well because it was a strong side. But they weathered that, started making some passing, getting some confidence and just grew into the game. I thought we deserved to win the game.”