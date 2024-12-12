Liverpool have been linked with the Scotland under-21 international.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The dad of a Scottish teenager linked with Liverpool has admitted that there are several ‘massive clubs’ hovering.

Lennon Miller is one of the brightest prospects across the border. Despite being only 18, Miller is a regular for Motherwell. He has already made 55 appearances and scored six goals for the Fir Park outfit, having made his debut just six days after his 16th birthday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scotland under-21s international is a reported transfer target for several Premier League teams. CaughtOffside has suggested that the Reds are at the ‘front of the queue’ to sign Miller and he could cost around £8 million.

His father Lee, a former Scotland international and Middlesbrough striker, has admitted that Miller jnr will eventually leave Motherwell to further his career. All options will be assessed, though, including a possible move to Italy given that Tartan Army duo Billy Gilmour and Scott McTominary are thriving for Serie A title challenges Napoli.

Speaking on The Warm-Up podcast, Miller snr said: “It's a different time. Italy are looking at Scottish players, especially midfielders right now and for whatever reason they are getting them across there and actually playing, which is a really good option. For me, my advice to Lennon is you need to be playing. His next move is so important to play and develop.

“He doesn’t want to go and play in the under-23s and build himself up, he’s a first-team player now. People are respecting him for that, his team-mates are respecting him for that so it is a difficult one. He's loving playing at Motherwell but it will eventually come when he has to go to further his career. There are massive clubs, it's over the media the clubs are interested. We bounce ideas off each other and have a laugh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's not as easy as saying this big club is in for you, we'll go there. There are so many layers - the manager, the ethos, the style of play, the environment has to be right. It's a difficult one but if it does come to that, you weigh up the pros and cons, meet people and see how it goes from there.”