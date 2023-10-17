Incredible duo statistic tells us who Liverpool have to play every week in attack

The Liverpool duo have been in brilliant form, but they need to play more.

Liverpool’s attacking front line is certainly firing so far this season but they boast a blossoming partnership that fixes their only debate in that area.

Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez are the two players who are fighting for the starting role in Jurgen Klopp’s attack, with Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah the two key starters on both flanks.

Diogo Jota has been quitely prolific but most of his goals has come as a substitute, or late on in games as three of his four goals have come in the 90th minute (twice) and the 76th minute - but he is currently the back-up to those two.

Nunez and Gakpo have shared the spotlight so far - with the Uruguayan netting four times and providing three assists while the Dutchman has three goals in total. The general consenus is that Gakpo can offer more an all-round style of play and enjoys coming short to link-up and Nunez thrives running into space and being a focal point in the box.

Nunez may be better for games where there’s more space to attack, whilst Gakpo could be more suited to teams who operate a deep block due to his quick feet and ability come short, for example.

But, one incredible statistic has seemingly settled the debate. Salah, who is the team’s primary and best attacker, has a really strong relationship with Nunez. This was also clear last season, despite Nunez’s shortcomings in front of goal during his debut season.

In terms of this campaign so far, they’ve created 10 chances between their pair in just 294 minutes together - that works out at 29 mins per chance making them the most potent duo in the league ahead of Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins and Moussa Diaby.

Gakpo has started five times in the league, with Nunez starting three times and given the numbers, perhaps Nunez should be given a strong run in the side, especially in the league.

They linked up for the winner, most notably, against Newcastle during the 2-1 comeback victory earlier this season and they look lethal on the counter-attack.

Of course, Klopp will switch out both Gakpo and Nunez against different sides who have different strengths - as both of them offer something different in that position.

