'Great talent' - Julian Naglesmann raves about 'intelligent' Liverpool player

Ryan Gravenberch has enjoyed a fine start to the season and will line-up for the Netherlands against Germany in the Nations League.

Julian Nagelsmann says he is not surprised by Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch’s form this season.

Gravenberch has been one of the standout performers for the Premier League leaders. Following Arne Slot’s arrival as head coach, the Holland international has operated in the No.6 position - with the Reds claiming nine wins in their opening 10 games in all competitions.

Gravenberch signed for Liverpool from Bayern Munich for £34 million in August 2023. He spent just one year at the German giants, having been recruited while Nagelsmann was at the Allianz Arena helm. Yet he struggled to make an impact in Bavaria under Nagelsmann and his successor Thomas Tuchel.

Certainly, Gravenberch’s career is back on an upward trajectory having been one of the most exciting prospects in Europe after breaking through the ranks at Ajax. He’s now a regular starter for the Netherlands and is expected to start when they face Germany - coached by Nagelsmann - in the National League tonight.

Nagelsmann admitted he found it tough to play Gravenberch at Bayern because seasoned veterans Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich were ahead in the pecking order. But the ex-RB Leipzig supremo is delighted to see Gravenberch thriving at Liverpool.

“I had just become coach of Bayern and had two German internationals with Goretzka and Kimmich that I could not easily pass,” said Nagelsmann via Dutch website vi.nl. “That was difficult for Ryan, because he was used to being a regular at Ajax.

“His start at Bayern was not perfect either, but you could see his great talent. That he is doing so well now does not surprise me. It was there and it is now coming out at Liverpool and the Dutch national team. I am happy for him. Ryan is a good, intelligent boy.”

Gravenberch’s Liverpool team-mate Cody Gakpo will also be in action for the Netherlands against Germany. But there will be no Virgil van Dijk, who has to serve a suspension after being sent off in a 1-1 draw against Hungary.