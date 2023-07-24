News of interest for Liverpool midfielder Thiago only reiterates the importance of keeping the talented star this summer after already allowing multiple midfielders to leave the club.

The Reds have already allowed the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, Arthur Melo and James Milner to depart this summer. And whilst those were necessary lossess, losing Thiago would certainly constitute questionable business.

Plus, given the fact that both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho are both close to finalising moves to the Saudi Pro League for a combined £52m, it makes all the more sense for Thiago to stay at Anfield, depsite his contract expiring next summer.

However, reports from Fichajes claim both Sevilla and Real Sociedad are ‘closely’ monitoring the player following uncertainty surrounding his future at the club.

On one hand, allowing to leave now for a fee which see the club another midfielder down and in dire need a replacement with experience. Furthermore, the rest of their midfield would lack any serious experience as the Spaniard is close to reaching 500 career appearances in total. That dwarves any of the other midfielders’ experience currently in the squad, who are all at or under the age of 24.

The seven-time Bundesliga champion is nearing 100 apperanaces for the club and he could be set for a key role as a senior figure in the squad.

It’s likely the former Barcleona midifleder will have to contend with a reduced role this season thanks to the additions of both AlexisMac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, as well as the emergence of Curtis Jones at the back-end of last season.

If both Fabinho and Henderson leave, one would think that keeping Thiago would be a certainty due to his vast experience. However, the club have a decision to make given his deal is up next summer - but it’s unlikely they will be able to recoup any sort of substantial fee.