Chelsea won the race to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton.

Moises Caicedo has insisted he made the right decision to snub Liverpool in favour of a move to Chelsea.

The midfielder was the subject over a transfer tussle this time a year ago. With the Reds looking to bolster their engine room following the departures of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, they lodged a club-record £111 million which was accepted by Brighton & Hove Albion.

However, the offer did not prove successful. Caicedo instead joined Chelsea for what could become a British-record £115 million, having been in discussions for a couple of months.

The Ecuador international endured a mixed first season at Stamford Bridge, however, and lost the Carabao Cup final to Liverpool at Wembley. But the London outfit would finish the campaign strongly and claimed seventh spot in the Premier League - earning qualification into the Europa Conference League.

Speaking to the Athletic, Caicedo said: “It was difficult. So difficult. As you know, Liverpool is a big team. As is Chelsea. But Chelsea was with me for a couple of months. I could not miss out on them. Because they were with me in tough moments when Brighton didn’t want to let me go. It was a difficult decision but, for sure, 100 percent, I knew I wanted to go to Chelsea.

“The beginning was tough for me, because you are at a big club, the price, you always have to win every game. It was tough for me because when I was in Brighton, the pressure was less. At Chelsea, it is different.

“I felt a lot of pressure because, you know. the club, the history, the players who were there before. It was really tough for me at the beginning. But after the last four or five months, I felt more comfortable at the club. A lot of people around me helped me.”