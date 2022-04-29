Mo Salah and Sadio Mane’s respective contracts expire in the summer of 2023.

Jurgen Klopp conceded the fact he has signed a new contract doesn’t necessarily mean Mo Salah and Sadio Mane will follow suit.

Klopp extended his Anfield deal until the summer of 2026 yesterday.

The Reds have won the Champions League and Premier League under the German, while they are targeting an unprecedented quadruple this season.

During Klopp’s time on Merseyside, Salah and Mane have been at the fulcrum of Liverpool’s success.

Both of their respective contracts expire at the end of next season.

And while Klopp believes the stability he can offer can help persuade the pair to stay, it won’t be the decisive factor.

The Reds boss said: “That’s more of a question for the boys, to be honest.

“But it’s all fine. My relationship with both of them is great.

“There are more things in life to think about than who is the manager - but knowing who is the manager and coaching staff are important.

“Other clubs where you could go, you don’t know exactly.

“The other side is there is no 100% in this business but it’s pretty likely I will stay here for a little bit longer because other coaches are there at other clubs at the moment but you never know how long.

“Everything is clear in this moment. If it’s a positive sign for the boys then that’s great but I don’t think this will be the decisive thing.

“Whatever decision they have to make, it’s their own life and that’s good.