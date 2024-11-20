'Its no secret' - Journalist strongly hints that Liverpool will sign Bundesliga star

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool transfer news: The Egyptian striker has been in the form of his life this season so far.

A journalist has told the German press that Liverpool are more than likely going to sign Omar Marmoush in the summer.

Marmoush, 25, has been one of the breakout stars of the Bundesliga season and European football as a whole this season. Scoring and assisting at a breakneck pace, he has produced quality time and time again to lead the German scoring charts.

He now stands at 14 goals and 10 assists in just 14 games and he has scored and assisted in the same game five times. Playing as part of a two-man strike-force, he has displayed pace, an ability to finish clinically and shown he can rifle the ball in from distance after netting three free-kicks.

In fact, according to Opta, Marmoush became the first player from Europe's big-five leagues since Lionel Messi for Barcelona in March/April 2019 to score a direct free kick goal in three consecutive competitive matches when scoring against Stuttgart before the international break. When you list his current achievements and delve deeper into his form, it is clear that he is a player on the rise. He netted 17 goals in all competitions last season and has been slowly improving over time and now he’s caught the attention of the big clubs in Europe, including Liverpool.

Speaking on his future in an interview with German outlet BILD, journalist Marcel Reif has claimed a move is more than likely. "It’s no secret that he [Marmoush] will probably move to Liverpool next summer. I would put a few euros on it."

For Liverpool, having already signed Federico Chiesa in the summer, they boast a six-man attack that is worthy of going toe-to-toe with the very best. The only potential exit, as it stands, is if his international teammate Mohamed Salah leaves at the end of his current deal. Bringing in another attacker isn’t currently at the top of Liverpool’s priority list given they have netted 39 goals across all competitions so far. If Salah or someone else leaves, then that leaves space for Marmoush to enter. If not, then it is hard to imagine a deal going through.