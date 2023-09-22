Jake Paul’s six-word Liverpool comment has fans worried after strong start

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Social media sensation Jake Paul has shown his support to Liverpool after their Europa League victory last night. Jurgen Klopp’s side came from a goal down to score a 3-1 victory over Austrian side LASK to get their European campaign off to a winning start.

Goals from Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah were enough to earn all three points to continue their strong start to the new season. Fans were happy to see their side earn another victory, as well as seeing 17-year-old Ben Doak earn a start and Ryan Gravenberch make his full debut - and one famous fan took to Twitter to praise his side.

Paul, the YouTuber-turned-boxer, has gone viral for his support of Liverpool which has taken shape over the past few years. With his first mention being the 2-2 draw with Manchester City in the 2021/22 season.

On this occasion, he commented ‘Liverpool is life. Life is Liverpool.’ which has gone on to be seen by over a million users, as it stands. Now, given he is a divisive figure in general, he hasn’t exactly been accepted by the footballing world. One fan was quick to comment back with ‘It was fun while it lasted’ in response to his tweet - hinting that the American had ‘jinxed’ their unbeaten start to the season.

It was actually his first Liverpool-based message for months. Previously, during their 2021/22 campaign, he was extremely vocal on social media, with many feeling he was piggybacking on their success for his own gain. He tweeted at the end of last season to show support after they failed to qualify for the Champions League, saying: “It’s okay we still love you. Alexa play You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

There was also a video which saw him mocked for his ball-striking technique as he posted himself scoring with a tame shot. Rivals used to joke that he was a ‘curse’ on the side, as he posted fairly regularly at the start of the 2022/23 season in which Liverpool suffered an indifferent start, including losing to Napoli, Manchester United and Arsenal as well as drawing against Brighton, Crystal Palace and Fulham.

