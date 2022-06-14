Liverpool are closing in on a move for Darwin Nunez but Sadio Mane looks set to leave Anfield.

Jamie Carragher believes it’s the right time for Liverpool to freshen up their forward line.

The Reds are primed to announce the arrival of Darwin Nunezfrom Benfica imminently for a fee that could reach £85 million.

However, with Sadio Mane looking like he will depart, it’ll bring an end to Jurgen Klopp’s famous front three of the Senegal international, Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino that yielded Champions League and Premier League glory.

Meanwhile, Luis Diaz has hit the ground running since he joined from Porto for £37.5 million in January.

And speaking to Sky Sports, Carragher predicts that Nunez, Salah and Diaz will start the opening game of the 2022-23 season.

What’s been said

The Kop legend said: “Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp normally get the recruitment right, certainly when they spend big and the type of figures we’re talking here that’s what they spent on the goalkeeper [Alisson] and [Virgil] van Dijk and they made a huge difference.

“Liverpool do need to refresh the frontline because of the age of that front three who have been absolutely fantastic for the last four or five years with Liverpool.

“It is sad to see it broken up in some ways but it had to come to an end sooner or later.

“With Sadio Mane looking like he’s going to move on, Liverpool had to do something and he’s the one they’ve identified.