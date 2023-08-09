Pundits Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville have been predicting Liverpool’s fortunes for the coming season.

The Reds endured a disappointing campaign of last, although they did managed to recover in the back-end of the season, securing a Europa League spot. Since then, Jurgen Klopp has undertaken a midfielder overhaul, with the likes of Fabinho, James Milner and Jordan Henderson all moving on, while Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister have been snapped up, and there could be more to come.

Liverpool are in the midst of a rebuild, and while they will expect to fight for top four this season, a title bid seems like it could be a tough ask as Klopp continues to shape a new-look squad.

That’s something Neville has highlighted in his predictions with The Overlap, saying: “I don’t look at Liverpool at the moment and think, ‘wow they’re going to be challenging for the league’, I don’t look at United with what they’ve done so far.

“So unless United, Liverpool or Chelsea do something miraculous in the next few weeks in the transfer window, Arsenal are for me are the only team that could challenge City at this moment in time. And I think they could get very close to them, but I still would go City, just.”

Neville added: “Just because of the three thing and never winning a fourth, I am going to go Arsenal to win the league, I’m going to go City second.

“If I was putting my life on it I’d put City, but I’m just going to go Arsenal. I think Arsenal can beat them this year. Arsenal, City, Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea, [Aston] Villa.”

Meanwhile, Carragher has Liverpool performing a little better than Neville, predicting: “I’ll go Man City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham.”