Liverpool have been heavily linked with signing Milos Kerkez from AFC Bournemouth.

Liverpool could be about to be handed a transfer boost in their reported pursuit of Milos Kerkez.

The left-back has been suggested as a target for the Reds. Kerkez has been highly impressive for AFC Bournemouth since arriving from AZ Alkmaar in the summer of 2023. This season, he has started every game for the Cherries, helping them to seventh in the Premier League. In Saturday’s 1-0 win over Everton, Kerkez whipped in the cross for David Brooks’ 77th-minute winner. It was the Hungary international’s third assist this term, while he has scored once.

Left-back is an area that Liverpool are expected to strengthen in the near future. Andy Robertson is now aged 30 and looks to be past the peak of his powers having been indispensable during the Reds’ trophy-laden period under Jurgen Klopp. At his best, it was argued that the Scotland international was the best in the world in his position. Meanwhile, Kostas Tsimikas is two years Robertson’s junior but never threatened to be a regular starter since arriving from Olympiacos in 2020.

Kop legend Jamie Carragher believes Kerkez would be a sage signing for Liverpool in the future. The 21-year-old was recruited by Richard Hughes when he was Bournemouth’s technical director and played for Reds head coach Arne Slot’s former club Alkmaar. Speaking on Sky Sports last month, Carragher said: “The only reason why I mentioned Liverpool is the fact that, yes they’re probably looking for someone in that position, but the sporting director who brought him to Bournemouth, Richard Hughes, is now the sporting director at Liverpool.

“He’s aggressive, he’s got pace. Even when you look at him he looks like a full-back – really aggressive bombing up and down the left side. He’s been superb since he’s come into the Premier League and he’s certainly one to watch in the future whether he stays or moves on because he’s made that much of an impact.”

Given the latest developments, Carragher could soon get his wish. That is because Bournemouth are closing in on the capture a new left-back. The Cherries are poised to sign Julio Soler. The Bournemouth Echo reports that the 19-year-old is due to fly in to the south coast ahead of completing a move from Argentine side Lanus. It is suggested that the fee could reach £11.5 million and Soler - who represented Argentina at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris - will sign a four-year contract.

That, therefore, could see Kerkez granted a departure from Bournemouth down the line. Andoni Iraola’s side are pushing for Europe so they could be reluctant to allow the ex-AC Milan man leave the Vitality Stadium in January. However, Liverpool may well see is it a potential domino that has fallen should they wish to pursue Kerkez in the summer.

Speaking to the Guardian last month, Kerkez admitted that his ultimate goal was to ‘make it at the top level of football’. Hughes may well be put on alert ahead of a potential reunion at Anfield.