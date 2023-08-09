Jamie Carragher has revealed what will be different about Everton this year

The former Liverpool defender has had his say on Everton’s fortunes ahead of the new Premier League season.

Jamie Carragher believes Everton will be stronger this season under Sean Dyche after narrowly avoiding relegation last season.

Dyche arrived mid-season to help steer them to safety following Frank Lampard’s sacking, as a 1-0 win on the final day of last season secured a second consecutive late-season relegation escape.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fans are hoping that they can expect differing fortunes this season and they are certainly some reasons to feel optimistic after enjoying an unbeaten pre-season as well as welcoming the likes of Ashley Young and Arnaut Danjuma who both arrived during the summer window.

Carragher revealed he how believes Everton will play this season, citing their physicality and lack of goals as the most likely outcome.

He told The Overlap Fan Debate: “Everton will be a hard team to play against, but they’ll also be a hard watch. The way Sean Dyche plays is very direct.

“I saw the actual team that played in the friendly against Sporting CP, it’s just a big powerful team. You look at the midfield, a lot of energy, not great creativity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s not going to be a lot of goals, but you’d always feel a Sean Dyche’s team will either lose one, they’ll draw one-one or win one [nil].

“They’re always going to be in games. I don’t think you’ll see Everton under Sean Dyche getting walloped three or four-nil. It wouldn’t be that type of team or doing that to the opposition. Everton will always be in games.”

Their 36 point total was their lowest-ever Premier League total which stands three less than their 2003/04 and 2021/22 campaigns and making sure they better those figures will be at the top of their agenda.

Everton face off against Marco Silva’s Fulham on Saturday, who’s side finished last season in 10th place. Last season saw the Toffees fall to a 3-1 home defeat in April, but they grind out a hard-fought goalless draw in the reverse fixture in October.