The former Reds defender spoke glowingly about the Borussia Dortmund star after wowing in the Champions League.

Jamie Carragher is desperate to see Jude Bellingham ‘in a red shirt’ following his excellent showing in the first leg of Borussia Dortmund’s Champions League knockout tie with Chelsea on Wednesday night.

A second-half goal from Karim Adeyemi was enough for the German side to earn a slender advantage ahead of the second leg in four weeks time, but the Englishman, and Liverpool target, proved once again just how comfortable he is at an elite level.

Bellingham produced a captain’s performance as he wore the armband. He was all-action in the middle of the park. Totalling 69 touches, 84% pass accuracy, winning 7/12 ground duels, completing 3/5 long balls, 3/5 dribbles, 3/3 tackles as well as two key passes illustrates a well-rounded performance on the big stage.

There was even time for the 19-year-old to get stuck into a mass brawl that broke out in the dugout late on in the game, as the former Birmingham City midfielder was seen right amongst the scuffle.

Speaking on the CBS Sports Champions League, after Bellingham had been quizzed about some of Carragher’s comments, the Liverpool defender said: “Listen, I want that man in a red shirt so I’m going to do whatever he tells me to do! So if Jude Bellingham has got anymore advice for me, I’m taking it all day my friend!”

Richards responded: “You sound quite desperate right now”, to which Carragher replied: “For Jude Bellingham? I am! We [Liverpool] are!”

Whilst the Bellingham links continue to be the main topic for Liverpool fans, the latest news released claimed that Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is ready to ‘move heaven and earth’ to sign the midfielder. Considering he’s already shipped north of £600m in over seven months on signings, there’s no reason to test his resolve.