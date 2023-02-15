Chelsea will move ‘heaven and earth’ to sign Liverpool transfer target

Jurgen Klopp’s side will reportedly face comeptition from one of their biggest Premier League rivals for the in-demand star.

Liverpool are bracing themselves as Chelsea are reportedly ready to ‘move heaven and earth’ to sign Jude Bellingham this summer.

The Reds have been linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder for well over a year and now they’re facing stiff competition from not only Real Madrid and Manchester City, but now their London rivals.

According to the Telegraph, despite the club making 16 new signings since the arrival of their new owners, they still want to sign one of football’s hottest properties in Bellingham this summer.

It also states that the Blues understand they’re not the favourites to secure his signature with Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester City also keen. However, Boehly and fellow co-controlling owner Behdad Eghbali have singled him out as a key target, and it’s said they would be prepared to pull out all the stops to sign him.

Furthermore, Bellingham is seen to be top of the list when it comes to targets with Brighton’s Moises Caicedo and West Ham’s Declan Rice also key targets.

Considering their financial reserves and pulling power in the market, Chelsea emerge as a strong contender for the signing of the former Birmingham City player. This is evidently true as they just signed Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez for a record British transfer fee, despite being sat well off the pace for the top four in mid-table.

The Englishman is likely to cost a similar amount, if not more, as the CIES Football Observatory had valued Bellingham as the most valuable player in the world ahead of Kylian Mbappe. His value has only risen this season due to his performances at the World Cup with England and his form at club; he’s improved his goalscoring touch this year, managing 10 goals and seven assists in 27 games this season in what has been a brilliant season so far.

It’s a timely transfer news story, as Chelsea are currently preparing to face Dortmund in a Champions League knockout tie, with Bellingham set to face off against his second English club since leaving Birmingham in 2020. The 19-year-old has scored twice against Manchester City in the competition in the past and faces off against Graham Potter’s side who qualified as group winners.

