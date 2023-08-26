The former Liverpool defender has had his say on the reports linking Mohamed Salah with a move to Saudi Arabia.

Jamie Carragher has explained how the latest reports linking Mohamed Salah with a move to Saudi Arabia could affect his Liverpool future.

The 31-year-old is still very much Liverpool’s talisman and netted 30 goals in all competitions last season, but he has to fend off multiple approaches from Middle Eastern clubs this summer.

Concrete reports from the Athletic (David Ornstein) have revealed that there is real interest from Al-Ittihad who are said to be making a ‘renewed’ attempt to sign the star.

It’s certainly a cause for concern given how many global superstars have made the move to the Saudi Pro League this summer and Carragher believes a huge fee is the only way that Liverpool will even consider allowing him to leave.

“He wouldn’t leave for £100million.” Carragher told Sky Sports. “I think if it got to £150m, and maybe over that, you might have a question to be asked.

“But I just think it is so late in the window, that is the problem. If you actually think of Liverpool’s model under FSG, if this had come at a better time or the team was a little bit better, I think they would seriously think about it.

“They did that with Philippe Coutinho a few years ago. Liverpool didn’t replace Coutinho, they just strengthened in other areas. If that was to happen, which I don’t think it will, it does make me think about next summer. Mo Salah has got two seasons to go, so I think it could be something that is revisited next summer.”