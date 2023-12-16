The Liverpool youngster has been a revelation at the back for Jurgen Klopp this season.

Jarell Quansah's post-match comments regarding Joel Matip and his desire to break into the Liverpool team mirrors the elite mentality spoken about by legend Steven Gerrard.

Quansah, 20, has emerged as a rising star this season after being brought into the fray by Jurgen Klopp. His emergence has been a huge surprise, especially given that his only senior experience to date was the 16 games he played for Bristol Rovers on loan last season. Since then, he's made eight starts across the Europa League, Premier League and EFL Cup and looked assured at the back.

Following his most recent outing in the 2-1 defeat to Union SG, he was one of a number of academy graduates to get a chance after Liverpool had already qualified as group winners but he stood out again and also managed to score his first senior goal for the club. However, it was his post-match interview that caught the eye.

He told LFC TV: "At the start of the season when I’ve stayed and not gone on-loan I thought I want to play in these games. So obviously, it’s a shame what happened to Joel (Matip) and my condolences go to him. But my idea was to try and get over him anyway and try and be a starting centre-back in the Premier League. Hopefully more opportunities come, I'm just really trying to push on and be the best centre-back I can."

His honesty and openness was praised on social media and it showed an elite mindset and mentality which is likely to take him far in the game. What is interesting is that those comments reminded me of Steven Gerrard; the former Liverpool captain has spoken out earlier this year about his mindset of being the best every day in training to make it at the club.

Speaking to the Anfield Wrap, he revealed the dedication he had to being a success at the club and working hard, a trait and mindset that Quansah has certainly shown with both his performances and his comments in that post-match interview.

Gerrard said: "On a daily basis, I used to make it personal with my own teammates to make sure that I was the best. No one out trained me, no one outperformed me on a daily basis, because then I could look at the manager in the eye and say I deserve to play in this team because I've shown you every single day that I've been the best player. That's the mentality you need at Liverpool otherwise, you don't last long."

With Matip now out for potentially the entire campaign, Quansah is likely to gain plenty of minutes as Liverpool challenge across several fronts. His emergence means Klopp can trust him in certain games in the league and he will be vital given the injury records of Ibrahim Konate and Joe Gomez.