Liverpool defender Joe Gomez. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Newcastle United were prepared to buy Joe Gomez earlier in the summer transfer window.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Gomez has taken to social media to send a message that he’s fully focused on the upcoming season as a Liverpool player.

The Reds defender’s future has been somewhat uncertain after reports emerged that he was the subject of interest from Newcastle United earlier this summer. Liverpool were prepared to allow Gomez to join the Magpies for £45 million, with Anthony Gordon heading to Anfield for £75 million. However, the deal broke down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gomez is Liverpool’s longest-serving player, having been signed from Charlton Athletic in 2015, and played an important role to help the club win the Champions League in 2019 and Premier League the following season. But he subsequently endured a difficult few years after suffering a cruel knee injury in the 2020-21 season.

Gomez has been behind the likes of Virgin van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip and Jarell Quansah in the centre-back pecking order in the past three campaigns. But he did rejuvenate himself last term, deputising in both full-back positions magnificently as Liverpool won the Carabao Cup and finished third in the Premier League.

That earned Gomez an England recall and he was part the Three Lions’ squad that reached the final of Euro 2024 although he did not feature for a single minute. After a break, the 27-year-old has returned to Liverpool duty, reporting to the AXA Training Centre yesterday for tests along with those who did not link up with the squad during the pre-season tour of the USA.

And after the session, Gomez posted on Instagram that he is ready for a 10th season at Liverpool with a simple message that read: “Szn 10🔴.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Times reported that Gomez is focused on becoming a key player for new Liverpool head coach Arne Slot and the pair have already held talks. Gomez will be hoping to get minutes under his belt when Liverpool play Sevilla at Anfield on Sunday (12.30 BST).